Why TikToker Alex Consani Is Fashion's New It Girl

Watch : See TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Face Reveal" After Facial Feminization Surgery

From the FYP to the catwalk.

Influencer Alex Consani is quickly becoming the fashion industry's new it girl after commanding the runways of Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Versace and many others.

"It's fashun week mama," the transgender model captioned her Feb. 10 Instagram, as she prepared for a jam-packed New York Fashion Week. "Let's pack it up and gooooo."

And go she did, right down the runway at Thom Browne's Feb. 14 show, where she stunned in a dramatically structured coat with the designer's signature stripes emblazoned on the sleeves, a bold patterned dress and curved wedges.

"Thank you so much for allowing me to enter your magical world!" the TikToker, who has amassed 800 thousand followers, wrote, alongside behind-the-scenes moments before she modeled the new clothes. "This experience was something I will truly cherish forever! And to everyone on the team thank you so very much."