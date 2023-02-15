Why TikToker Alex Consani Is Fashion's New It Girl

TikToker Alex Consani has not only made her mark on the catwalk but in the fashion industry as a whole. Keep reading to learn more about the influencer's road to the runways.

From the FYP to the catwalk.

Influencer Alex Consani is quickly becoming the fashion industry's new it girl after commanding the runways of Tom FordAlexander McQueen, Versace and many others.

"It's fashun week mama," the transgender model captioned her Feb. 10 Instagram, as she prepared for a jam-packed New York Fashion Week. "Let's pack it up and gooooo."

And go she did, right down the runway at Thom Browne's Feb. 14 show, where she stunned in a dramatically structured coat with the designer's signature stripes emblazoned on the sleeves, a bold patterned dress and curved wedges.

"Thank you so much for allowing me to enter your magical world!" the TikToker, who has amassed 800 thousand followers, wrote, alongside behind-the-scenes moments before she modeled the new clothes. "This experience was something I will truly cherish forever! And to everyone on the team thank you so very much."

Instead, having a presence in the fashion industry has been a dream come true for the 18-year-old. 

"I can't even explain how grateful I am," she told Vogue last April. "I have been able to do things I never thought I would accomplish. From traveling the world, to meeting incredible people and working with fashion houses that I have only dreamt of."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Despite skyrocketing to fame on TikTok, Alex explained that she's always seen herself in the modeling world.

"I was always interested in doing it," she explained to Vogue. "Especially as a young trans girl, I always saw the lack of representation, and wanted to fill the void and show other trans and nonbinary people that it was beautiful to be trans—not something to be ashamed of."

Instagram

Of course, Alex isn't the only influencer to make waves in the fashion industry. Keep scrolling to see all of the social stars that took over NYFW.

