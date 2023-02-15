The Bachelorette's Erich Schwer Dating Model Elizabeth Turner 3 Months After Gabby Windey Breakup

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Erich Schwer's Valentine's Day celebration sure looks rosy.

More than three months after he and fiancée Gabby Windey announced their breakup, The Bachelorette star is getting a second chance at love with model Elizabeth Turner.

While celebrating the most romantic holiday of the year, the pair shared a polaroid image from a recent date with the caption "Valentine." In an extra romantic twist, the snap saw Elizabeth kiss the reality star on the cheek as she wrapped her arms around him.

The new relationship comes after Erich and Gabby called off their engagement in November 2022, two months after their Bachelorette finale aired.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," an insider told E! News at the time. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out, but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

Fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise after Gabby removed her engagement ring while competing on Dancing With the Stars. Erich was also notably absent from some of her performances as the season progressed.