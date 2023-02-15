The Bachelorette's Erich Schwer Dating Model Elizabeth Turner 3 Months After Gabby Windey Breakup

Erich Schwer's Valentine's Day celebration sure looks rosy.
More than three months after he and fiancée Gabby Windey announced their breakup, The Bachelorette star is getting a second chance at love with model Elizabeth Turner.
While celebrating the most romantic holiday of the year, the pair shared a polaroid image from a recent date with the caption "Valentine." In an extra romantic twist, the snap saw Elizabeth kiss the reality star on the cheek as she wrapped her arms around him.
The new relationship comes after Erich and Gabby called off their engagement in November 2022, two months after their Bachelorette finale aired.
"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," an insider told E! News at the time. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out, but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."
Fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise after Gabby removed her engagement ring while competing on Dancing With the Stars. Erich was also notably absent from some of her performances as the season progressed.
Earlier this month, however, Erich dropped hints that he was ready to dip his feet into the dating pool again.
"I can say I'm finally in a place where I am allowing myself to meet new people," he told OK! in an interview published Feb. 10. "I want to find my best friend, someone that I can vibe with every day. I want a partnership where we can lean on and support each other through the highs and lows."
There's one more wish for the New Jersey native. He wants a "fiery romance, because at the end of the day, I'm a hopeful romantic."
So, could Elizabeth be the one? It's far too soon to say.
But according to Instagram, the clinical psychology grad student is signed with the ONE Management modeling agency and is passionate about animal rights.
Ending the holiday snuggled in bed with her dog, Zoe, Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Snuggles w my lil Valentine."