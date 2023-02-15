Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy Steals the Show in British Vogue Cover Debut

Watch : Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

How about a round of applause for these family photos?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son is officially a cover star after joining his parents for British Vogue's March edition. In the heartwarming pics, Rihanna, 34, and A$AP, also 34, take a walk on the beach with their baby boy, as the rapper gives his son a kiss on his forehead.

In another snapshot, the "Take a Bow" artist can be seen holding her son—whose name has not yet been made public—with a bassinet in the background. Meanwhile, a third pic—released just days after Rihanna confirmed at the 2023 Super Bowl that she's expecting the couple's second child—shows A$AP cradling RiRi's stomach.

And although she didn't directly address her second pregnancy in her cover story interview, Rihanna did share her plans to expand her family. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she told the outlet. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."