Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy Steals the Show in British Vogue Cover Debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are joined by their 9-month-old son on the cover of British Vogue. See the family photos and read about the pregnant singer's motherhood journey.

Feb 15, 2023
RihannaCeleb KidsCouplesVogueCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
How about a round of applause for these family photos?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son is officially a cover star after joining his parents for British Vogue's March edition. In the heartwarming pics, Rihanna, 34, and A$AP, also 34, take a walk on the beach with their baby boy, as the rapper gives his son a kiss on his forehead.

In another snapshot, the "Take a Bow" artist can be seen holding her son—whose name has not yet been made public—with a bassinet in the background. Meanwhile, a third pic—released just days after Rihanna confirmed at the 2023 Super Bowl that she's expecting the couple's second child—shows A$AP cradling RiRi's stomach. 

And although she didn't directly address her second pregnancy in her cover story interview, Rihanna did share her plans to expand her family. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she told the outlet. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

While Rihanna and A$AP are getting into the parenthood groove, the experience of welcoming their first child has only strengthened their bond.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told Vogue with a laugh. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer." 

Inez & Vinoodh for British Vogue

And although it sounds like their son is a daddy's boy, mom doesn't mind.

"I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she noted. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"

Inez & Vinoodh for British Vogue

"Their connection is undeniable," she added. "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

