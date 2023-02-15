Regé-Jean Page's Reason for Leaving Bridgerton Is Rather Simple, Really

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Returning for Bridgerton Season 3? She Says…

Lady Whistledown may not be impressed with this one.

Back in April 2021, Regé-Jean Page shocked the ton when he exited Bridgerton after just one season as Duke Simon Basset. As for his reasoning?

"I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs," he recently told Vanity Fair for their Hollywood Issue cover story. "That's it. That's the story. I wish it was more glamorous than that."

Page continued, "We finished the story. The temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, 'Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.' That was never what we'd signed up to do."

After burning opposite Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton's first season, the 34-year-old went on to star in Netflix's The Gray Man.