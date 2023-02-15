Regé-Jean Page's Reason for Leaving Bridgerton Is Rather Simple, Really

Lady Whistledown may not be impressed with this one.
Back in April 2021, Regé-Jean Page shocked the ton when he exited Bridgerton after just one season as Duke Simon Basset. As for his reasoning?
"I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs," he recently told Vanity Fair for their Hollywood Issue cover story. "That's it. That's the story. I wish it was more glamorous than that."
Page continued, "We finished the story. The temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, 'Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.' That was never what we'd signed up to do."
After burning opposite Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton's first season, the 34-year-old went on to star in Netflix's The Gray Man.
"It's overnight for everyone else, nothing changes for me," Page noted. "When it's tough, when no one wants you in the room, when you've got to fight to bust down the door—you do the work, you turn up. It works or it doesn't."
He added, "The trick is to make sure that you focus on your job as hard as you did when you were struggling to get to do your job."
So, what's next? Maybe a Bond movie.
"It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it," Page admitted. "I leave them to it."
"It's not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts," he continued. "I've got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people's jobs."
And speaking of other people, you can watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story May 4 on Netflix.