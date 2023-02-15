Meghan Trainor Shares What’s in Her Bag Including a $6 Mascara With 29,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Meghan Trainor because we think you'll like her picks. Meghan is a paid spokesperson for Quaker Oats. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You can learn a lot about someone by looking through their bag. Of course, you should never actually dig through someone's handbag. However, if someone is willing to reveal their must-haves, it's always fascinating to learn which products are their everyday essentials. Meghan Trainor has shared her favorite makeup, hair care, and skincare products that she carries everyday along with her favorite snack, Quaker Rice Cakes.

The singer told E!, "I was raised on Quaker Rice Cakes and White Cheddar is my favorite flavor. Now, I'm now doing a partnership with Quaker Oats! Check out my Instagram and TikTok pages this month to see the delicious recipes we're creating together." She also carries a TikTok-famous foundation, a root touch-up essential, and her favorite budget-friendly beauty find.