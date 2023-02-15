Meghan Trainor Shares What’s in Her Bag Including a $6 Mascara With 29,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Meghan Trainor because we think you'll like her picks. Meghan is a paid spokesperson for Quaker Oats. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can learn a lot about someone by looking through their bag. Of course, you should never actually dig through someone's handbag. However, if someone is willing to reveal their must-haves, it's always fascinating to learn which products are their everyday essentials. Meghan Trainor has shared her favorite makeup, hair care, and skincare products that she carries everyday along with her favorite snack, Quaker Rice Cakes.
The singer told E!, "I was raised on Quaker Rice Cakes and White Cheddar is my favorite flavor. Now, I'm now doing a partnership with Quaker Oats! Check out my Instagram and TikTok pages this month to see the delicious recipes we're creating together." She also carries a TikTok-famous foundation, a root touch-up essential, and her favorite budget-friendly beauty find.
Meghan Trainor's Must-Haves
Quaker Large Rice Cakes, 3 Flavor Topper Variety Pack, Pack of 6
The Quaker White Cheddar rice cakes have been Meghan's favorite since she was a little kid. This bundle has six packs of rice cakes in White Cheddar, Lightly Salted, and Everything flavors. This trio has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
The singer selected this Maybelline mascara as her go-to drugstore beauty item and it comes in three versatile shades.
This top-seller has 5,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Honestly I've purchased mascara that costs 10 times more than this. This mascara goes on clean and smooth without clumps. I don't think I will ever buy another mascara. This mascara is been around forever. I love it and don't feel like I'm being frugal. It's so good and consistent each time I open a new tube!"
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
Meghan recommends this lip gloss from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna as her favorite beauty product under $25. There are five shades to choose from. This gloss has 222.2K+ Sephora Loves and it has also been recommended by Kathy Hilton and Cheer star Morgan Simianer.
Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks Portable Breath Strips for Bad Breath, Fresh Breath Strips Dissolve Instantly to Kill 99% of Bad Breath Germs On-The-Go- 72 Strips
Another handbag necessity are these Listerine Breath Strips. According to the brand, they "dissolve instantly to kill 99% of bad breath germs." This popular item has 13,200+ 5-star reviews and it's a favorite for Kenya Moore too.
Kleenex 3-Ply Pocket Packs Facial Tissues (16 Packs of 10 Tissues)
Meghan shares, "My nose is always runny when I'm pregnant, so this is great to have on the go."
Plackers Micro Mint Dental Flossers, 300 Count
Meghan keeps these minty dental flossers in her bag. This popular Amazon product has 64,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "This little gadget is wonderful. I actually floss my teeth now every time I eat. Soooo easy. Excellent price and fast delivery. Will continue to order this forever."
Native Deodorant- Aluminum Free with Baking Soda, Probiotics, Coconut Oil and Shea Butter
Meghan uses this natural deodorant in the Lilac & White Tea scent. It's available in six scents and has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 22,800+ 5-star reviews from Native shoppers.
Salon In A Bottle Root Touch Up Spray
Meghan shares, "I have thin blonde hair so this great. I'm going on a trip soon so I made sure to stock up!"
She uses the shade Dark Blonde, but you can also get this in Light Brown and Medium/Dark Brown.
Meghan Trainor's Go-To Bag
Igloo 30 Can Large Portable Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack
Meghan recommends this insulated, soft cooler backpack, which has room for 30 cans of your favorite beverage. Amazon has this bag in eight colors.
