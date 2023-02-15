You Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Teases Bloody Hell Breaking Loose for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg

Watch : You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

WARNING: Spoilers for You season four, part two below

You can't always get what you want. Or can you?

After taking some time off as You's resident serial killer in the first half of season four, the second part of the season looks like a bloody good time for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and the Eat-the-Rich Killer.

"Isn't it obvious, I want a friend," Ed Speleers' Rhys tells Joe in the season four, part two trailer released Feb. 15. "Someone who shares my interests, someone who I can finally tell all my secrets to. I care about you, Joe."

After surviving the fiery mid-season finale, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper and Amy-Leigh Hickman can also be seen in varying degrees of peril in the teaser. As for Joe? He still maintains that he's a good guy at heart, telling his new friend, "You don't get to tell me who I am. I am not some cold-blooded psycho."

Of course, his many victims from throughout the show's four-season run might argue with that—including his late wife, Love, who just so happens to make an appearance in the trailer. In the brief scene, Victoria Pedretti is sitting in a chair reading acclaimed author Rhys' book A Good Man in a Cruel World, naturally.