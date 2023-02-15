You Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Teases Bloody Hell Breaking Loose for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg reunites with a familiar face in the season four, part two trailer. The series, which also stars Charlotte Ritchie and Ed Speleers, returns March 9 on Netflix.

By JD Knapp Feb 15, 2023 4:35 PMTags
TVPenn BadgleyCelebritiesNetflixYou
Watch: You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

WARNING: Spoilers for You season four, part two below

You can't always get what you want. Or can you?

After taking some time off as You's resident serial killer in the first half of season four, the second part of the season looks like a bloody good time for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and the Eat-the-Rich Killer.

"Isn't it obvious, I want a friend," Ed Speleers' Rhys tells Joe in the season four, part two trailer released Feb. 15. "Someone who shares my interests, someone who I can finally tell all my secrets to. I care about you, Joe."

After surviving the fiery mid-season finale, Charlotte RitchieTilly Keeper and Amy-Leigh Hickman can also be seen in varying degrees of peril in the teaser. As for Joe? He still maintains that he's a good guy at heart, telling his new friend, "You don't get to tell me who I am. I am not some cold-blooded psycho."

Of course, his many victims from throughout the show's four-season run might argue with that—including his late wife, Love, who just so happens to make an appearance in the trailer. In the brief scene, Victoria Pedretti is sitting in a chair reading acclaimed author Rhys' book A Good Man in a Cruel World, naturally.

photos
You: Obsess Over These Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

"You know what my favorite thing about love is?" narrator Joe asks the audience. "It gives you second chances."

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Laura Lee Watts Shares Teen Daughter Died After Seizure

2

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

3

See How Megan Fox Reacted to Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Claim

Badgley previously teased the next chapter in Joe's story. "Who is anyone to accurately judge whether or not someone can be redeemed?" the actor exclusively said to E! News Feb. 7. "If you're taking a serial killer, maybe it's safe to say people who've killed that many people cannot be redeemed."

He concluded, "I'll go ahead and say Joe can't change, won't change."

See what the rest of You has in store when season four, part two premieres March 9 on Netflix.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Laura Lee Watts Shares Teen Daughter Died After Seizure

2

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

3

See How Megan Fox Reacted to Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Claim

4

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Story Behind Split From Morgan Evans in New EP

5

Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of Her 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie Loza