Why RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reconnected With Ex-BFF Jacqueline Laurita

Consider this Bravo beef squashed.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were sent into a frenzy recently when Teresa Giudice shared a photo of her and former co-star Jacqueline Laurita enjoying lunch together in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. And, Teresa revealed the super sweet reason why they reconnected.
"I've been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases—my stepson's Nicholas and they both have autism," the 50-year-old reality star said on the Feb. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, referencing husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas' son and Jacqueline's youngest child. "So she's been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars and so lemme have a chat with her."
After host Andy Cohen asked if their reunion was inspired by their mutual hatred for Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, she replied, "That didn't have to do with it,"
However, she added, "But also that. But I really have been thinking about her a lot because it's crazy we both do have Nicholases now."
Though the ex-best friends haven't been in each other's lives since their falling out during season seven of the Bravo series, Teresa stated, "Time heals all wounds."
Following their five-hour lunch date at Cipriani last weekend, both ladies shared kind words on Instagram with Teresa writing, "Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!"
And in her own post Jacqueline revealed whether she'd want to return to the franchise.
"NO, I don't want back on RHONJ!," she noted. "I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don't have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now. No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa."
She continued, "Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship. It's that simple. #NewBeginnings."
Louie and Jacqueline's husband Chris Laurita also joined on the lunch date and shared their own snaps on social media.
"It was such a pleasure meeting you," Jacqueline commented on Louie's IG. "You are a kind, open, positive, caring person. I love how open you are to always learning, growing and evolving. I respect that! You are living your best life. It's obvious how much you and Teresa love and adore each other! I'm so happy we connected and bonded over our beautiful Nicholas's. Chris and I are looking forward to creating many new happy memories with you and Teresa in the future! 4 Taurus's unite!"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
