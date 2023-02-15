Why RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reconnected With Ex-BFF Jacqueline Laurita

Watch : Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga Feud & Real Housewives Shake-Up

Consider this Bravo beef squashed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were sent into a frenzy recently when Teresa Giudice shared a photo of her and former co-star Jacqueline Laurita enjoying lunch together in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. And, Teresa revealed the super sweet reason why they reconnected.

"I've been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases—my stepson's Nicholas and they both have autism," the 50-year-old reality star said on the Feb. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, referencing husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas' son and Jacqueline's youngest child. "So she's been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars and so lemme have a chat with her."

After host Andy Cohen asked if their reunion was inspired by their mutual hatred for Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, she replied, "That didn't have to do with it,"

However, she added, "But also that. But I really have been thinking about her a lot because it's crazy we both do have Nicholases now."