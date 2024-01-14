16 Frequently Used Household Items You're Probably Forgetting to Replace

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's easy to remember to replace things around your home that make it strikingly obvious when they don't work anymore, like a lightbulb or an empty roll of toilet paper. But with more subtle things like your shower curtain liner or air filter, it can be harder to keep note of when to replace each item. Nevertheless, with the new year fully underway, it's the perfect time to get back on track & hit refresh on all your frequently used household items. Pro tip: Set up Subscribe & Save on Amazon for these items so you won't ever forget to replace your important home essentials on time again, all while saving up to 15% off with auto-delivery. (In other words, it's a total win-win situation.)
We've rounded up some of the most frequently used items in your home that are easy to forget to refresh, but are important to replace regularly nonetheless. This can help with avoiding germs and keeping your home clean and safe, because you deserve nothing but the best quality of life, from the moment you wake up to the moment you reunite with your bed at night. So, as Queen Bey said (to your kitchen sponge, mascara and everything else below), "Don't you ever for a second get to thinking you're irreplaceable."
Brita Standard Water Filter Replacements - 2 Count
If you're like me, you probably changed your Brita pitcher filter awhile back with the resolute conviction that you won't forget to replace it in a few months— and then forgot all about it. If sheer will to remember has failed, this is a loving reminder from your friendly neighborhood shopper that you should probably buy a new filter for your Brita, bestie. This one comes in a pack of two so you have an extra ready to go in a few months time.
Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts - 2 Pieces
If you're already exfoliating regularly as part of your shower routine, here's a virtual gold star for you. Not only does exfoliating help scrub away dead skin and dirt, it also helps smoothen your skin and increase circulation for the ultimate at-home-spa experience. With the regular contact with your skin, as well as the humid shower environment, it makes sense that we're advised to replace exfoliating towels and mitts every few months. These exfoliating mitts a great, wallet-friendly option, and they have over 25,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Clorox Original Toilet Cleaning System - ToiletWand, Storage Caddy & 16 Heads
As much as I love a clean home, cleaning the toilet is probably my least favorite item on my weekly checklist— so if there are any life hacks for getting my toilet squeaky clean with minimal effort, I'm always ready to take notes. This Clorox toilet cleaning kit has been an absolute life saver, and it comes with a toilet wand, storage caddy and 16 disposable sponges. Simply click on a sponge to the wand, then scrub, scrub, scrub your toilet bowl. Afterwards, just pop off the sponge into the trash, and you're all done (seriously)! I also love that the wand is made of plastic so it doesn't rust from the toilet water.
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
We're all probably familiar with the info that you should replace your toothbrush at least every 3 months, especially since it's something we put in our mouths multiple times a day. With an item that's used so often on an area of ourselves that's often one of the first things that others notice about us, having a reliable toothbrush that gets the job done is a worthwhile investment. This rechargeable electric toothbrush has over 23,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it comes with cool features like a pressure sensor, varied intensity settings, a two-minute timer and a brush head replacement reminder for a new-and-improved self-care experience that will leave you smiling all day long.
LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
Due to lack of ventilation and constant humidity, it's recommended that you replace your shower curtain liner every six months. If you're in need of a waterproof, convenient and durable option that won't break the bank, this shower curtain liner checks all the boxes.
It has 164,000+ reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "All the curtains I used before would get mold, or stains, or smell... These curtains are awesome. Super easy to clean AND they don't get mold or stains. The best I've found."
Kgorge Shower Curtains For Bathroom
While you're at it, if you're looking to replace your shower curtain along with your curtain liner, get ready to click that "Add to Cart" button. This waterproof shower curtiain comes with hooks that are easy to install, and it's available in 6 different sizes and 8 different (but all equally aesthetic) designs, so you can find the one that is perfect for you.
Burt's Bees Sun Care Lip Balm SPF 30 - 3 Tubes
I love lip balm, and it's an absolute staple in my everyday routine— I have one by my bed, on my makeup table, in my bag and anywhere I go. I'm a little embarassed to admit that I only recently learned that you should replace your lip balm every 6-12 months, and even more recently learned of the benefits of using lip balm with SPF. These Burt's Bees lip balms with SPF are amazing— not only do they provide moisture and protection to my lips, they're also tinted, which saves me a step in my daily beauty routine.
Scotch-Brite Zero Scratch Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
You know that icky feeling of touching a dirty dish or pot that's been left in the sink a little too long with the excuse of "letting it soak"? Now imagine that in the form of a sponge. Yeah, I know. If you're looking for a sign to replace your dish sponge, here it is— generally, it's recommended that you replace your dish sponges every couple weeks. These tried-and-true non-scratch scrub sponges have over 31,500 five-star Amazon reviews, so you know they get the job done.
It's Senah Hand Crochet Non-Scratch Dish Scrubber - Pack of 4
As much as I appreciate classic dish sponges, I have to admit that these crocheted dish scrubbers are my go-to option. They may be cute, but don't let that fool you— the scrubbers are made of 100% polyester with many small fibers on the surface that thoroughly scrub away all food residues. I've been ordering these for a while now, and I've personally noticed that they tend to dry faster and retain less odor than regular dish sponges. Honestly, I could write a whole essay about how great these are; you won't look back once you try them out, too.
Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
In today's episode of "TikTok made me buy it, and I loved it," this mascara was an impulse buy when I realized in horror that I had had my previous mascara for almost two years (yikes). It's recommended that you replace your mascara every three months (according to Google, at least), especially given the risk of spreading bacteria. With how close mascara wands come to my eyes, I'd rather not take that chance, which led me to look for wallet-friendly options that don't sacrifice quality. At $5 and 243,200+ five-star Amazon reviews, this mascara is hard to beat.
Gilette Venus ComfortGlide Razors For Women - 1 Razor, 4 Razor Blade Reills
Ah, shaving— it's a love-hate relationship, if I'm being honest. Shaving in it of itself is a pretty time-consuming process, so I love using razors that cut out extra steps like shaving cream. It's generally recommended that you should change your razor every 5 to 7 shaves, but it's also a hassle to change out the entire razor so often. For all these reasons, I love this Gilette razor that comes with extra razor blade refills and attached soap bars that eliminate the need for separate shaving cream. They're smooth, lightweight and convenient; it's a yes from me and my shopping cart.
Ready America 70180 72-Hour Emergency Kit
As much as we hope that there are no huge disasters in the near or distant future, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Having a reliable emergency kit can be a life saver, literally. If it's been some time since you organized your grab-and-go bag, this 72-hour emergency kit is an amazing investment worth every penny. It includes basic essential emergency supplies recommended by The American Red Cross to sustain 2 people for 3 days, according to the brand. It comes with a 33-piece first aid kit, food, water, emergency blankets and more.
Wet Brush Detangling Brush
Your hairbrush touches your scalp, hair and oils on a daily basis, and there's only so much that cleaning it can do (although it certainly helps, and you should be cleaning it at leasat every couple weeks). It's generally suggested that you replace your hairbrush every 6 to 12 months, so if you're looking for a new one, this Wet Brush is ready for the job. The flexible bristles gently glide through tangles with ease without pulling or snagging, and it works with all hair types, according to the brand.
Filterbuy 20x20x1 Air Filter MERV 8 Dust Defense - Pack of 4
You deserve nothing but the best, and that includes the air you breathe. But since we do it so often, to the point where we don't really think about it every time we inhale or exhale, it can be too easy to forget to pay attention to the air filters in your home, which should be replaced every 3 months. These replacement air filters will help protect your home from dust, pollen and more by effectively trapping harmful airborne particles without impacting air flow, so every breathe you take is fresh to the max.
GermGuardian Air Purifier WIth HEPA 13 Filter
If you want to upgrade your space even further, this high-performance air purifier is a truly valuable investment. According to the brand, the air purifier reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and more, and it also includes a pre-filter that traps larger particles like pet hair and dust. Not to mention, it has an activated charcoal filter to help reduce unwanted odors, and it has over 45,100 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Gorilla Grip Durable Cutting Board - Set Of 3
Whether you're currently using a plastic or wooden cutting, if it's been over a year since you last replaced it, it may be time for you to start looking for a new one. Although soap helps disinfect boards, sharp knives can create deep grooves in the boards that can then harbor bacteria, not to mention reduce the effectiveness of your chopping skills. These Gorilla Grip cutting boards have 40,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon; they're durable and slip-resistant, and they also feature easy-grip rubber handles so you can rest assured that your safety comes first.
—Originally published Feb. 21, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. PT