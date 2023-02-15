Iris Apatow Debuts New Romance After Breakup From Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson

Iris Apatow is ready to let the world into her happy bubble.
The 20-year-old—whose parents are Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow—marked Valentine's Day by sharing a sweet peek at her romance with budding filmmaker Henry Haber.
In a Feb. 14 pic posted to her Instagram Stories, Iris—who had previously dated Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson—was seen walking hand-in-hand with Henry, captioning their photo, "I love you is an understatement." And if that wasn't confirmation enough, she also posted a solo snap of Henry, adding, "Angel face."
But she wasn't the only one feeling the love, as Henry also posted a pic of himself and Iris to his Instagram Stories, writing alongside their cute photo, "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
Additionally, Henry followed that up with a tearful photo of The Bubble actress as she sat beside an array of gifts including cards and flowers, writing that their holiday was a "great success."
Iris' new relationship seems to stretch as far as back as late last year, with Henry penning a message in honor of her 20th birthday in October.
"You are a dancing queen and the brightest light in my life," he wrote, in part, in an Instagram post at the time. "You add color to everyone's lives who are lucky enough to know you. You are talented, outgoing, witty, and above all you inspire. Thank you for being born 20 years ago today."
Iris debuting her new romance comes exactly one year after she and Ryder, 19, confirmed their relationship with a series of Valentine's Day snaps shared to their respective Instagram accounts. After their debut as a couple (of which their moms certainly approved), Iris explained that they were friends for practically forever.
"Our families have known each other since we were babies," she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. "I've always gone to school with him and I just didn't really pay him any mind," adding that they fell toward each other's lives at a good moment."
And that "good moment" naturally came with advice shared from someone very close to home.
"We gave her, like, 10 books about communication," Iris' dad, Judd, told the outlet of himself and his wife, Leslie. "[We told her,] 'Read these. Highlight them.'"
But there was simply no need, as Iris quipped, "And then I'd give them back."