Iris Apatow Debuts New Romance After Breakup From Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson

Watch : MOST SHOCKING Celebrity Breakups of 2022

Iris Apatow is ready to let the world into her happy bubble.



The 20-year-old—whose parents are Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow—marked Valentine's Day by sharing a sweet peek at her romance with budding filmmaker Henry Haber.

In a Feb. 14 pic posted to her Instagram Stories, Iris—who had previously dated Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson—was seen walking hand-in-hand with Henry, captioning their photo, "I love you is an understatement." And if that wasn't confirmation enough, she also posted a solo snap of Henry, adding, "Angel face."



But she wasn't the only one feeling the love, as Henry also posted a pic of himself and Iris to his Instagram Stories, writing alongside their cute photo, "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."



Additionally, Henry followed that up with a tearful photo of The Bubble actress as she sat beside an array of gifts including cards and flowers, writing that their holiday was a "great success."