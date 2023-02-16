Celebrate National Almond Day With These Beauty Finds, Sweet Treats & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day may have just passed, but did you know that there's another amazing holiday right after? February 16 is National Almond Day, and as someone who goes nuts for all things almond, I'm elated to share my love for this day with you.
National Almond Day recognizes the ever-versatile and healthy almond; from nourishing skin care to delicious goodies, the benefits and uses of almonds are endless. These tiny powerhouses are filled nut-ritious components like vitamin E, magnesium and fiber, making them an amazing addition to your everyday routine.
If you love shopping as much I go nuts for almonds, get ready to add to cart, because we've rounded up some of our favorite almond-related products that range from beauty to food to wellness. Happy National Almond Day!
NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil
This 100% pure almond oil has 61,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and reviewers note that it can be used for a variety of self-care routines, from facial and general skin care to deep treatment hair care. The oil, which is derived from pressed almonds, is packaged in the United States by a family-owned company that's been in operation since 1968, according to the brand.
L'Occitane Almond Delightful Body Balm
The indulgence of a rich balm texture meets the softneess of an oil with L'Occitane's Almond Delightful Body Balm. This oil-infused balm melts effortlessly into skin, leaving it feeling delightfully soft and comfortable.
Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Leave-In Conditioner
Featuring hydrating almond and avocado oils, this leave-in conditioner will be your new go-to in your everyday hair care routine. In addition to providing intense moisture, the conditioner helps detangle hair and strengthen your strands from within. The gentle formula also includes soothing ingredients like shea butter and coconut milk.
Caudalie Vinoclean Gentle Cleansing Almond Milk
This cleansing almond milk gently cleanses and removes makeup while also nourishing, soothing and softening skin. It includes ingredients such as sweet almond oil, castor oil, cornflower water and polyphenols to protect sensitive skin from drying.
TheFourLunas Worlds Best Almond Toffee
What better way to celebrate National Almond Day than with a delicious almond treat? This golden, buttery almond toffee uses high-quality ingredients, including organic butter, pink Himalayan salt, semi-sweet chocolate and freshly roasted almonds to create a scrumptious toffee that has rave reviews from customers.
One Etsy reviewer wrote, "The packaging is cute and I love that the seller individually wraps each piece. The flavor is amazing. The milk chocolate does almost taste like dark chocolate but it's very good. I have sensitive teeth and I couldn't quite bite through these but the flavor of the toffee is amazing!"
The Republic Of Tea Vanilla Almond Black Tea Tin
This vanilla almond black tea is like luxury and sophistication in a tin. The rich, sweet smoothness of real vanilla takes over the first sip, followed by a nutty almond note that is reminiscent of a dainty dessert. You can top a strong belnd with steamed milk and sugar for a creamy tea latte that is sure to hit the spot.
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Soufflé Body Crème
National Almond Day is the perfect excuse to indulge and treat yourself with this almond coconut soufflé body crème. This ultrawhipped, fragrant body cream provides all-day moisture protection minus the heaviness and greasiness. It includes succulent notes of milk, coconut, almond and vanilla, which are combined with heliotrope and musk for a seductive, warm and comforting experience.
Hempz Koa & Sweet Almond Soothing Herbal Body Moisturizer
This koa and sweet almond herbal body moisturizer consists of a rich blend of essential oils, butters and extracts to help hydrate, soften and smooth your skin. The weet almond extract reinforces the skin barrier and seals in moisture, while the shea butter and avocado extract deliver gently nourishment.
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Caring Shower Cream
Soothe as you cleanse with The Body Shop's almond milk & honey shower cream, which is specially formulated to protect your skin's natural moisture barrier and pH levels. It's enriched with Community Fair Trade almonds from Spain, honey and almond oil, and it's dermatologically tested to soothe sensitive skin.
L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate
This almond milk concentrate is enriched with powerful almond extracts and melts into skin in a creamy and silky texture. It includes rich ingredients such as sweet almond oil from Provence, vitamin E, omega 9 and beta-sistérol, all of which work to deliver deep moisture and smoothing to your skin.
Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural Raw Snack Nuts
At its heart, National Almond Day is meant to celebrate... you guessed it, almonds! Go back to basics with these natural, raw almond single-serving packs that are perfect for stashing in your car, bag and more, so you always have a heart-healthy snack on hand. The individually packaged snacks are perfect for those who are always on the go.
SkinyDipped Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack
On a related note, if you want to add a little zest and variety to your almond snacks, you'll love this almond variety pack, which includes flavors such as dark chocolate cocoa, dark chocoloate and sea salt, dark chocolate peanut butter and lemon bliss. Whole roasted almonds are delicately covered in a layer of yummy cocoa, peanut butter or lemon to create the ideal on-the-go snack.
