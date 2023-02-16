Celebrate National Almond Day With These Beauty Finds, Sweet Treats & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day may have just passed, but did you know that there's another amazing holiday right after? February 16 is National Almond Day, and as someone who goes nuts for all things almond, I'm elated to share my love for this day with you.

National Almond Day recognizes the ever-versatile and healthy almond; from nourishing skin care to delicious goodies, the benefits and uses of almonds are endless. These tiny powerhouses are filled nut-ritious components like vitamin E, magnesium and fiber, making them an amazing addition to your everyday routine.

If you love shopping as much I go nuts for almonds, get ready to add to cart, because we've rounded up some of our favorite almond-related products that range from beauty to food to wellness. Happy National Almond Day!