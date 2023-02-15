Black Heritage Month: Black-Founded Women’s Apparel Brands That Belong in Every Collection

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The month of February is designated as a time to honor and reflect on the complex history of Black Americans — the highs and lows alike. As we learn about the adversity Black people in America have faced for hundreds of years, we also celebrate their triumphs. For example? The empowering founders behind Kahindo, Setsofran London, and Vanity Couture, who have created unique, vibrant, and size-inclusive lines of apparel and accessories.
Those are just a few of the reasons worth knowing about them. Below, I take a look at each clothing line's founders, and call out a few gorgeous items that belong in every closet.
From jeans designed with curves in mind to colorful, work-ready blouses, you'll find something (and quite potentially, a few things) to add to your regular wardrobe. Because, really: What's more triumphant than cute, fashion forward clothes that fit? I actually have an answer for that: Supporting the Black creators who brought them to life.
Kahindo Strapless Gown
An "ethical womenswear fashion brand...that celebrates the legacy of African fashion with a modern twist," Kahindo's pieces are made with fair trade and "ethical work practices for the women who create [the] line." Vibrant, versatile, and richly detailed, each item from the label can serve as the centerpiece of or complement your wardrobe.
Kahindo Aqua Shorts
The smart front box pleat detail of these summer-ready shorts are an effortlessly chic way to show a little leg.
Kahindo Aqua Blouse
This bell-sleeved, off-the-shoulder blouse is a striking addition to your seasonal styles. It's inspired by the colors of the (sparsely inhabited!) Namib desert, and includes a convertible tie that the brand recommends adding to your neck or waist.
Kahindo Aqua Print Scarf
Kahindo's silk scarf can be used to accent outfits, accessories, and hairdos, infusing every look with Namib inspiration.
Kahindo Block Bomber Jacket
Silky with a soft lining, this colorblocked bomber jacket brightens every grey day.
Setsofran London Off Shoulder Dress
Founded by a Black woman with Black women in mind, Setsofran London aims to "bring diversity into fashion" and "[break] barriers of one-size-fits-all culture." Setso's array of eye-catching, figure-flattering fashions are designed with dual intent: To both reduce the fatigue that often accompanies trying to squeeze into "ill-fitting mainstream clothes," and make the wearer feel great about how she looks.
Setsofran London Ruffle Crop Top
This ruffled crop top design has a dainty aesthetic, but makes it easy to show off a little skin.
Setsofran London High Waist Shape Skinny Jeans Distressed
"Perfect fit, extra booty, and comfy" trumpets Setosfran London about their distressed skinny jeans. That is such a good description, in fact, that I'll let the brand continue to speak for itself: These high-waisted jeans are both "designed with high-quality stretchy denim material for your comfort and shape," "hug your hourglass shape to perfection," and most of all, "give your booty an extra boost." Goodbye, days of trying to squeeze into off-the-rack bottoms!
Setsofran London Cargo Set
Looking for a sporty-chic set that's crafted from super-soft poplin and has the Holy Grail of all product details: An elastic waistband? Well, you've found it right here. And it's in a lovely creamsicle shade that pops against any skintone.
Setsofran London Sheer Tulle Shirt Dress
Smoothing, showstopping, and endlessly wearable, this versatile tulle dress makes looking like a fashion maven as effortless as it can be.
Vanity Couture Molly Crop Top & Ruffle Skirt Bandage Set
If there's one thing to know about Vanity Couture, it's this: They take size inclusivity seriously. Vanity Couture knows that everyone deserves to wear the flirty, feminine, and ever-so-edgy party looks of their dreams, and that it shouldn't be difficult to find them! That's why they design their "luxuriously chic" pieces with color, confidence, and curve-hugging details.
Vanity Couture Kristy Ruffled Embroidery Crop Top
Straddling the line between sweet and spicy, the Kristy Blouse can be styled with high-waisted pants, shorts, or ankle-sweeping skirts for an elevated boho-chic effect.
Vanity Couture Selena Textured Knit Backless Cover-Up Dress
This backless cover-up is at once elegant and sultry, offering an effortless way to cover up while still showing off.
Vanity Couture Matilda Houndstooth Blazer With Gold Buttons
Structure meets style in this Vanity Couture blazer that proves that workwear can still feel glamorous.
Vanity Couture Alexandria Metallic Bandage Dress
Bold, body-hugging, and designed to make anyone feel sexy, this cut-out silhouette is worth buying now and making a plan to wear later.
