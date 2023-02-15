Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Celebrates One Year of Sobriety With Moving Message

Watch : Lucy Hale Reveals How Pretty Little Liars Changed Her Life

Lucy Hale is marking a major milestone.

On Valentine's Day, the Pretty Little Liars star shared she recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Along with her message, Hale uploaded a photo of a pink "1 year!" cake covered in sprinkles. After reading her post, several of the actress' celebrity pals applauded her on her achievement.

"I'm so proud of you sis," Demi Lovato wrote in the comments. "I love you so much. Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours." Lili Reinhart also called the accomplishment, "So amazing, Lucy," and Lily Collins added, "Love you and so proud of you."