24-Hour Flash Deal: Get 3 Benefit Cosmetics Microfilling Brow Pens for the Price of 1

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen Reviews

An HSN shopper raved, "Where have you been all my life?! This is a clever product that does a much better job of filling in sparse brows than other products I've tried."

Another reviewed, "Does everything it says it does. Stays on 24 hours and more. I would only ask they make the items a little longer so it is easier to use."

Someone gushed, "Genius. What a great way to mimic your actual brow. I love this product and will purchase again."

A fan declared, "Love this product!! I have very skimpy eyebrows and this makes them look so much thicker and very natural."

Someone reviewed, "I am so happy I ordered this Microfilling Pen in Dark Brown. Being a lady of a certain age my eyebrows have been disappearing and this has been the answer to my needs. I have Dark Brown Hair and this compliments my skin tone perfectly, and oh, BTW, this is my 2nd order..I never want to be without this. Thank You Benefit."

"This is a very good product and fills the brows in so they look natural. Easy to use and color is very good. I ordered the blonde and light brown so I can switch or mix on my brows. I am very pleased," a shopper wrote.

