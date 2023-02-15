24-Hour Flash Deal: Get 3 Benefit Cosmetics Microfilling Brow Pens for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Filling in your eyebrows can majorly switch up your look. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Microblading can be expensive and it's not exactly the most relaxing beauty ritual. Brow pens can be tedious to use and it's easy to overdo it. No one wants eyebrows that look like they were drawn on with a marker, right? The Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pens give you the natural look that you've wanted.
This product has a super fine point that allows you to draw on realistic strokes that actually look like teeny, tiny eyebrow hairs. You can get three Benefit Cosmetics Microfilling Pens for just $35 at HSN. If you purchased each pen separately, it would cost $75—no promo code needed. However, there is one catch: you only have 24 hours to shop this deal.
Benefit Cosmetics 3-Pack Brow Microfilling Pen- Set of 3
Flick this pen upward in short, gentle strokes following your natural brow shape to get that look of "your brows, but better." It's that simple. HSN has four shades to choose from.
Check out the shade range of the Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen below.
If you're not sure about shopping this deal, check out some of the rave reviews below.
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen Reviews
An HSN shopper raved, "Where have you been all my life?! This is a clever product that does a much better job of filling in sparse brows than other products I've tried."
Another reviewed, "Does everything it says it does. Stays on 24 hours and more. I would only ask they make the items a little longer so it is easier to use."
Someone gushed, "Genius. What a great way to mimic your actual brow. I love this product and will purchase again."
A fan declared, "Love this product!! I have very skimpy eyebrows and this makes them look so much thicker and very natural."
Someone reviewed, "I am so happy I ordered this Microfilling Pen in Dark Brown. Being a lady of a certain age my eyebrows have been disappearing and this has been the answer to my needs. I have Dark Brown Hair and this compliments my skin tone perfectly, and oh, BTW, this is my 2nd order..I never want to be without this. Thank You Benefit."
"This is a very good product and fills the brows in so they look natural. Easy to use and color is very good. I ordered the blonde and light brown so I can switch or mix on my brows. I am very pleased," a shopper wrote.
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, click here to get two IT Cosmetics mascaras for the price of one.