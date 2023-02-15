TikToker Laura Lee Watts Tearfully Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Daughter Savannah After Fatal Seizure

Social media star Laura Lee Watts is honoring her teenage daughter, Savannah.
In a heartbreaking video posted on TikTok Feb. 14, Laura Lee—whose videos include beauty reviews and insights on family life—shared that her daughter Savannah, who was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (a severe form of epilepsy), passed away the day before.
"I cannot believe I'm making this video and I'm going to do my best to get through it," Laura Lee tearfully told followers in her clip. "Most of you know I have three children, and my oldest is Savannah. She's 15 and she's epileptic."
She continued, "I know you guys would see her in my videos and hear me do story times with her. I know you guys really loved her, so I wanted to let you know that yesterday morning she had a fatal seizure and passed away."
Laura Lee went on to reflect on her oldest daughter's life, adding, "She was the most beautiful child I've ever known with the most beautiful soul and the kindest heart... I don't know how I'm going to live without her."
Shortly after sharing her devastating news, thousands of users flooded the comment section with heartfelt support.
"Sending all of my love to you and your family," one person wrote. "I am so incredibly sorry." Added another, "Losing a child is truly the hardest thing a parent can ever go through. I am sorry that you have to go through this." Additionally, a third wrote, "This is heartbreaking, it's so brave of you to share your love and pain like this. We are all feeling it with you."
In August 2021, Laura Lee opened up about Savannah's diagnosis, noting that she had epilepsy since she was a toddler and as she got older, it increasingly progressed.
"Her neurologist and I always hoped that she would just outgrow it as she went through puberty, but she did not," she explained in a TikTok at the time. "Actually, it just got a lot worse. She has different types of seizures and it's really hard to control so you never know when she she's gonna have a seizure."
Savannah's passing comes a little more than three months after her attended her first homecoming dance at her school. In a video shared last November, Laura Lee gushed over her daughter's monumental night, "Aw Savannah, I love her so much."