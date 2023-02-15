TikToker Laura Lee Watts Tearfully Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Daughter Savannah After Fatal Seizure

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Social media star Laura Lee Watts is honoring her teenage daughter, Savannah.

In a heartbreaking video posted on TikTok Feb. 14, Laura Lee—whose videos include beauty reviews and insights on family life—shared that her daughter Savannah, who was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (a severe form of epilepsy), passed away the day before.

"I cannot believe I'm making this video and I'm going to do my best to get through it," Laura Lee tearfully told followers in her clip. "Most of you know I have three children, and my oldest is Savannah. She's 15 and she's epileptic."

She continued, "I know you guys would see her in my videos and hear me do story times with her. I know you guys really loved her, so I wanted to let you know that yesterday morning she had a fatal seizure and passed away."

Laura Lee went on to reflect on her oldest daughter's life, adding, "She was the most beautiful child I've ever known with the most beautiful soul and the kindest heart... I don't know how I'm going to live without her."