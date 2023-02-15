Get $104 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $49 To Create an Effortlessly Glamorous Look

If you need additional info before you shop, here are some reviews on the MAC products in the set.

MAC Prep + Prime Lip Reviews

A shopper declared, "This really works! I have always had trouble with my lipstick bleeding beyond my lip line but this solved that problem."

Another explained, "This product will make your lipstick go on flawlessly, and last for hours with only a very light touch-up. I wouldn't be without this. It keeps the color true and I find my lipstick stays on beautifully from the first application in the morning until after lunch. Non-drying, it seems to condition my bare lips."

A QVC customer reviewed, "This lip primer does not disappoint! I use it under my lipstick/gloss and they stay perfect for hours, even in between drinking and eating throughout the day. The colors do not fade or feather away. The primer is also very nourishing. A must have for your collection!"

MAC Love Me Lipstick Reviews

A QVC shopper said, "I have been searching for a lipstick that moisturizes and has staying power. This did the job. Color stays in place for hours, and my lips don't feel dry as they do with other brands. I have used MAC for years, then switched to another brand, and now I am back to stay!"

Another reviewed, "This is a very pretty, long lasting, comfortable, non drying, red lipstick. Very wearable with a white tee and jeans OR dressed up with a little black dress. I just LOVE it! Also Bated Breath in this same formulation is beautiful and long wearing."

"This product does what it says it will. Moisturizing, easily applied, and lasts longer than most. Not drying like the liquid stains," a shopper wrote.

MAC Technakohl Liner Reviews

"This MAC Technakohl is the best I can remember using and I have probably tried every brand offered on QVC. It glides on easily without having to stop; nice narrow liner that I am able to apply with my glasses on! Beautiful and so easy. Highly Recommend," a shopper reviewed.

Someone gushed, "I love, love this black eyeliner. Only takes one application & stays on all day. Will order in the future."

"Very pigmented and precise application. Doesn't smudge even when applied on the waterline," a QVC customer reviewed.

MAC Dazzleshadow Reviews

"HOLY GOODNESSSS! WHAT a color!! wish MAC made this in blush or skin highlighter so i could put this thing EVERYWHERE! SOOOOO beautiful.. the color is beyond amazing.. Highly recommended," a MAC shopper said.

Someone declared, "MAC has the best eye shadow out there, no question. I have brown eyes and blonde hair and needed something to lighten up the eyes but still look a little dramatic and Shine De-light is it. Wow! Looks gorgeous on, a little sparkly and the color looks so much better in person. Couldn't stop looking at my eyes in the mirror! Good for work and beyond! Love!"

Another shopper explained, "I tried a couple of glittering shadows with different brands.. It is highly shimmering, but not too much colour on it. Not too dramatic to have it in the office. I am not good at make-up, but this is a really easy to apply, I used my finger. It looks amazing."

