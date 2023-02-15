Marc Anthony and New Wife Nadia Ferreira Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Watch : Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Marc Anthony's Valentine's Day just got extra special.

On Feb. 14, the salsa artist and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, shared that they are expecting their first child together. Posting a picture of Marc, 54, placing his hand on the former Miss Universe contestant's baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The couple added in Spanish, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

Friends and fans left the pair congratulatory messages, including fellow Miss Universe contestant Noa Cochva, who wrote, "Omg so excited for you! probably the most beautiful baby ever!"

David Beckham's son Romeo commented a string of red heart emojis, while Los Montaner actress Stefania Roitman added in Spanish, "We love you so much!"

Marc is also father to Arianna, 29, and Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado; Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, with first wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Max and Emme, 14 with second wife Jennifer Lopez.