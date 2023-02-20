Shop These 28 Top-Selling Lululemon Styles at Great Prices on Presidents' Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're into working out or hanging out, lululemon is the best place to shop, especially during a long weekend. If you're in the mood for some new lululemon, the brand is not having a sale for Presidents' Day Weekend, but here's a pro shopper's tip: you need to check out the We Made Too Much section. You'll find so many of the bestselling styles that you know and love at a reduced price, which is the perfect excuse to shop.
You deserve a shopping spree. There's just something so comforting about lululemon joggers. Make your life easier with this stylish fleece bag or this running belt. Keep the sweat from your forehead and the sun out of your eyes with this lululemon cap.
There are so many fashionable and functional finds at lululemon. Here are some top suggestions to make your shopping a little bit easier.
Lululemon Presidents' Day Weekend Picks
lululemon Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag 2.5L
Carry this trendy fleece bag by its top handle. Wear it as a shoulder bag. Rock it as a crossbody. It's basically a three-in-one bag that goes every outfit.
lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt Mini
This running belt has a touchscreen-friendly mesh pocket for your phone. It has room for your cards, keys, and lip balm. Even if you're not a runner, this is great for traveling or one of those on-the-go days.
A shopper said, "Perfect! Soft thin and stretchy, it fit my iPhone 13 Pro Max, some villa and credit card! Perfect for my trip! Highly recommended."
lululemon Women's Fast and Free Running Hat
Keep the glare out of your eyes and the sweat from your forehead with this quick-drying, moisture-wicking hat. It's currently available in three colors.
lululemon Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger
Make your old sweatpants jealous with these joggers made from lululemon's beloved scuba fabric. These pants are available in three colors.
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
Bundle up with this wonderfully warm down puffer jacket. Its cinchable waist allows you to customize the fit and it is also a smart way to keep out cold drafts and wind. This style is available in many colors.
A fan of the jacket raved, "The best jacket I've ever owned by far. It keeps me so warm, I can still fit another sweatshirt underneath without it being too tight."
lululemon Ebb to Street Cropped Racerback Tank Top
No one likes chafing. You can avoid that with this tank top's seamless construction. This fabric has unbeatable four-way stretch and it wicks sweat, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable. It comes in ten colors.
A lululemon shopper said, "Bought this to do higher intensity workouts & loved it! The built in bra held the *girls* in place at my spinning class. Perfect length and not too cropped."
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
These shorts were specifically designed for running. They have a little extra room to maximize your stride and support movement. They come in many colors and they're a very popular lululemon favorite.
"Fabulous running shorts I've purchased 7 of them in the last month," a shopper said.
lululemon Down for It All Jacket
Don't let the cold weather get you down. This water-resistant, insulated jacket will keep you warm without constricting your movements. It's available in seven colors.
lululemon lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
This is basically two sports bras in one since it's reversible. It's buttery soft, supportive, and incredibly lightweight.
lululemon Women's Ombre Knit Textured Ear Warmer
Stay warm and cozy with one of these earwarmers. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon Ribbed Nulu Cropped Define Jacket
This zip-up has that feel-good fit that can do it all. You'll be looking for excuses to wear this one, whether you are working out or hanging out.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Fleece Funnel Neck
You will never want to take off this fleece. It's oversized, cozy, and incredibly soft. You need one in every color.
lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Warm up with one of these lightweight beanies.
lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top
This is one of those tops you will live in. It's great for fitness or you can layer it as a fashionable layer outside of the gym. It comes in many colors and prints.
lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Spark
This is one of those classic tops you'll reach for again and again. It's soft, comfy, and it comes in many colors.
lululemon In Alignment Bra Light Support, D–G Cups Online Only
This sports bra is specially designed to support D-G cups. It comes in seven colors and it has a devoted following, with one shopper raving, "This is the best bra for larger chests. I wear it as an everyday bra and it is so comfortable and soft! I just purchased another and will be looking to buy more in other colors, if they ever restock them. I am very happy with the style and fit! I usually wear a 36DDD and purchased a 36G and it fits perfectly!"
lululemon Align T-Shirt
This top is weightless and next-level soft, designed with yoga in mind. It's available in 23 colors.
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra Light Support, C/D Cup Online Only
Skip the chafe when you wear this bra with seamless construction. Reach every yoga pose in this bra with convertible straps and soft fabric. A shopper said, "LOVE this bra! I wear it normally in addition to when I do yoga and low impact movements. Highly recommend. I wear a 36D normally and wear this in a 12."
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches
Focus on your workout, not your leggings. These are made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric, called Everlux. It's super breathable and just what you need for a high intensity workout. There are 16 colors and prints to choose from.
lululemon AirSupport Bra High Support, C–DDD Cups
The last thing you need to worry about while you're running is your chest. This lightweight, flexible sports bra is designed for running and high-impact activity for cup sizes ranging from C to DDD.
A shopper reviewed, "Best sports bra ever, I got my usual size 36DD and it fits great- kinda hard to put on- the support is 10/10."
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
lululemon InStill Tank Top
This tank is a true wardrobe essential. It's supportive, without being constrictive. It's super soft and you're going to want to live in this super stretchy, breathable tank top. Plus, it has a built-in bra for some additional support. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A shopper shared, "This tank fits great and I love the cut in the front. Can exercise in it and put it under jeans to dress it up."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are 13 colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
If you're looking for more activewear, you'll love this surprisingly affordable jumpsuit Katherine Schwarzenegger wore.
Originally published February 15, 2023 at 5 AM PT.