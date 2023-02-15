Alec Baldwin to Resume Filming Rust After Being Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Watch : Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Case

Alec Baldwin will soon be returning to work.

The 64-year-old is set to resume his role as both an actor and a producer on Rust after he was formally charged in the case of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting.

Production on the western film, which initially halted in 2021 in the wake of Halyna's death, will recommence this spring with original crew members, according to a press release obtained by E! News. In addition, the crew will see new faces, including Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins as an executive producer and Bianca Cline, who will serve as the new cinematographer.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," director Joel Souza said in a statement. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."