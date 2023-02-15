Camila Mendes Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso Make Their Long-Distance Romance Work

Watch : Camila Mendes Goes PANTLESS & Shares Valentine's Day Plans

Distance gives Camila Mendes a reason to love harder.

The Riverdale actress, who is based in Vancouver and Los Angeles, recently shared how she and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso approach their relationship, even while apart from each other.

"Honestly, I try to fly out," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rossi on Feb. 13 at Coach's Fall 2023 collection, "or he tries to fly out as much as possible."

So, how does this impact the couple's Valentine's Day plans? As Camila explained, "I'm flying back to Vancouver tonight. So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life."

Being adaptable is also another thing Camila embraces in her fashion style, especially as she took on the no-pants trend at New York Fashion Week.

"I'm just wearing my underwear, it's not a big deal," she said. "I love a no-pants season."

Her easy-going flow also goes hand-in-hand with Coach, which Camila described as a brand that aligns with her vibe.