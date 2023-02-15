Exclusive

Camila Mendes Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso Make Their Long-Distance Romance Work

Camila Mendes recently shared how her long-distance relationship with Rudy Mancuso influenced their Valentine's Day plans. Plus, find out how often they visit each other.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 15, 2023 1:06 AMTags
Valentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Camila Mendes Goes PANTLESS & Shares Valentine's Day Plans

Distance gives Camila Mendes a reason to love harder.

The Riverdale actress, who is based in Vancouver and Los Angeles, recently shared how she and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso approach their relationship, even while apart from each other.

"Honestly, I try to fly out," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rossi on Feb. 13 at Coach's Fall 2023 collection, "or he tries to fly out as much as possible."

So, how does this impact the couple's Valentine's Day plans? As Camila explained, "I'm flying back to Vancouver tonight. So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life."

Being adaptable is also another thing Camila embraces in her fashion style, especially as she took on the no-pants trend at New York Fashion Week.

"I'm just wearing my underwear, it's not a big deal," she said. "I love a no-pants season."

Her easy-going flow also goes hand-in-hand with Coach, which Camila described as a brand that aligns with her vibe. 

photos
Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2023

"I think they're so fun, and it's all about personality and being playful," she said. "I feel like I'm very playful, and they just capture a sort of youthful spirit that I would like to possess for as long as I can."

Her playful spirit also resonates with Rudy's lifestyle, as the influencer is known for his comedic chops on social media.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See How Megan Fox Reacted to Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Claim

2

Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of Her 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie Loza

3

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

As for their blossoming relationship, Camila gushed last month on Dear Media's Going Mental podcast about the special man in her life.

"I am still in the honeymoon, but it's one of those situations where I feel like, and I'm really trying to temper myself here," she said in a Jan. 26 episode. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See How Megan Fox Reacted to Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Claim

2

Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of Her 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie Loza

3

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

4

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

5

Influencer Rachel Hollis Mourns Death of Ex Dave Hollis at Age 47