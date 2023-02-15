Meet the Fan Favorites Returning for Married at First Sight: Couples Couch

Grab the popcorn, your newest batch of TV watch-along friends are here.
The cast for Lifetime's Married at First Sight: Couples Couch—who will be watching along and commenting on new episodes of MAFS season 16 beginning Feb. 23—is here, and we've got an exclusive first look at which of your Married at First Sight favorites are returning to give their opinions on the latest batch of hopeful romantics.
The current cast will get critiqued by some Married at First Sight couples that have actually managed to make it work, including Jamie and Beth from MAFS Charlotte, Ashley and Anthony from MAFS Chicago, Shawniece and Jephte from MAFS Boston, Jamie and Doug from MAFS New York and Woody and Amani from MAFS New Orleans.
"We are so excited to sit on our couch and recap the show that brought us together!" Ashley and Anthony exclusively told E! News. "It's easier watching it than living it that's for sure!"
Fans can also expect to see Katina and Olajuwon, who got engaged on MAFS Boston, but later announced their split in November 2022.
The Couples Couch is also making room for some other former Married at First Sight stars who weren't so lucky in love, including Lindsey from MAFS Boston, Clara from MAFS Atlanta, Gil from MAFS Houston and Gil's former partner Myrla.
"Did y'all miss me? I thought so." Lindsey told E!. "Don't worry, I'm back on Couples Couch and I'm so excited to see the chaos from the other side."
The season will also see the return of MAFS Houston alum Ryan, who announced his divorce from ex-wife Clara in July 2021. Even better, he'll be sitting on the couch with Gil!
"Having lived through the Married At First Sight experiment, I'm excited to become a bonafide troll and put my s--t talking to good use," Ryan told E!. "I'll be coupled up with Gil for this one. Ladies, settle down."
It's not only former Married at First Sight cast members getting in on the fun, either.
The season of Couples Couch will feature commentary from podcasters like Justin and Shay Davis, actress Erica Ash and even former NFL punter Jon Ryan and his comedian wife Sarah Colonna.
Plop down and get cozy when Married at First Sight: Couples Couch (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Wednesdays on Lifetime.