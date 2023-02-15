Meet the Fan Favorites Returning for Married at First Sight: Couples Couch

Watch : Lifetime's "Married at First Sight: Couples Couch - Exclusive Sneak Peek

Grab the popcorn, your newest batch of TV watch-along friends are here.

The cast for Lifetime's Married at First Sight: Couples Couch—who will be watching along and commenting on new episodes of MAFS season 16 beginning Feb. 23—is here, and we've got an exclusive first look at which of your Married at First Sight favorites are returning to give their opinions on the latest batch of hopeful romantics.

The current cast will get critiqued by some Married at First Sight couples that have actually managed to make it work, including Jamie and Beth from MAFS Charlotte, Ashley and Anthony from MAFS Chicago, Shawniece and Jephte from MAFS Boston, Jamie and Doug from MAFS New York and Woody and Amani from MAFS New Orleans.

"We are so excited to sit on our couch and recap the show that brought us together!" Ashley and Anthony exclusively told E! News. "It's easier watching it than living it that's for sure!"

Fans can also expect to see Katina and Olajuwon, who got engaged on MAFS Boston, but later announced their split in November 2022.