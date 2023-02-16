Spending Spring Break in Europe? Here's Every Stylish Essential You Need to Pack for Your Getaway

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, you've planned the perfect European getaway, the spring break itinerary is in the works and you're thinking about where to get everything on your packing essentials list.
While we're just a tad jealous of you, we're going to live vicariously through you and help you put the best spring break packing list together for your vacation to Europe. From the most reliable carry-on luggage on Amazon to the prettiest floral maxi dress that you'll never want to take off, this guide has everything you need to make packing stress-free and a total breeze. We've also included some must-have tech essentials, from charging banks to universal power adapters. So, if you feel like you're forgetting something or simply don't know what to pack, you're at the right place. Scroll below and get to shopping our spring break European travel essentials list!
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner, Black
First off, you're going to need a reliable suitcase to get you through your travels with ease. If you're packing light, you can get away with this $90 carry-on from Amazon.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Hanging Travel Makeup Organizer
Whether you're staying in a hotel, hostel, Airbnb or just about anywhere else, you're going to want this hanging travel makeup organizer that is perfect for use in compact spaces.
Face Roller by Revlon
It can get sticky, hot and sweaty in Europe, so take this face roller with you everywhere you go. It's travel-friendly and super useful if you have oily skin.
Women's Button-Up Cover Up Shirtdress - Kona Sol™
Whether you're going to the beach, having brunch with the girls or taking a stroll through the city, having a white shirtdress is always a good idea.
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
A reliable, flattering pair of jeans is a must-have for any spring break trip, especially one to Europe. This bestselling pair from Abercrombie is $89 and ranges from sizes 23 to 37. It's the perfect relaxed jean that is stylish yet comfy.
The Marais Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
For that fancy night on the town or even for a casual stroll along the beach, this floral printed maxi dress will have you feeling like the main character on your vacation. You can pair it with heels, heeled boots, sneakers or sandals, depending on what activities you have planned.
Women's Underwire Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™
If the beach is anywhere in the cards for your spring break trip, you definitely need to stock up on bathing suits. This underwire bikini top comes in a stunning red shade, and is only $25. Pair this underwire bikini top with the matching bottoms for a cute and supportive bathing suit set.
Reebok® Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers
A good pair of white sneakers that will pair well with everything is a must-have. Whether you're walking cobblestone paths or going out on the town, these vintage sneakers will have you walking everywhere in comfort and style.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandals are cute, comfortable and perfect for those nights on vacation where you need to dress up your outfit. They're also currently on sale in so many colors!
AMHDV Women Multipurpose Crossbody Bag
This multipurpose crossbody bag is super trendy and functional. It has a small coin purse that you can detach, along with different length chains and straps. It's like having multiple bags in one, and packing it will be a breeze.
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set
This full-length pajama set is only $25, and it's a lightweight essential that won't take up much space in your suitcase.
Packing Cubes for Travel 7 Set
These packing cubes will help you immensely, whether you're a packing expert or like to put off the packing process until the last minute.
Windbreaker Pullover
For that expected unexpected Europe weather, you can never be too prepared. Snag this on-sale windbreaker pullover that is cute and practical. It's packable and lightweight, but will save you on a rainy day!
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Obviously, you're going to be snapping all the photos in the world, so you need to keep your phone charged! This high-speed portable charger is currently on sale, and it has over 63,000 positive reviews. Low battery, who?
Hero Universal Travel Adapter (2 USB Ports)
Don't go on your spring break trip unprepared. Snagging this universal travel adapter will help you save time and money on your trip! It has over 1,800 positive reviews, one reviewer sharing, "The best thing about this adapter is the design of the EU adapter. The shape has little angles on both sides of the adapter. This helps keep the adapter plugged into the wall when you attach any kind of cord to it. Most adapter have rounded sides and they just fall out all the time. The storage feature of this adapter is also awesome."
