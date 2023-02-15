Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Sued By Former Nanny for Wrongful Termination

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's former nanny has launched a legal battle against them.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Ericka Genaro—who worked for the couple between 2018 and 2021—alleges she took on an increased parenting role to kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, after Wilde left the family home in November 2020.
Genaro's attorneys alleged the pressure of "not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde's absence for the children became debilitating" for their client.
When news of Sudeikis and Wilde's breakup broke at the end of that year, Genaro's "anxiety and stress did not get any better," court documents stated. Eventually, the couple agreed to engage in group therapy with Genaro through both remote sessions and group text messages.
Genaro alleges medical professionals advised her in February 2021 to take a three-day break from work. Genaro claims in court documents that after she spoke with Sudeikis, he fired her on the spot.
"Employees are must vulnerable when they need time off to care for themselves," Genaro's attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement. "Laws are in place for just that reason, to afford them peace of mind to take that time without fear of losing their job."
E! News has reached out to Sudeikis and Wilde's reps for comment and hasn't received a comment.
Previously, after an unidentified nanny detailed the couple's allegedly tumultuous relationship in a Daily Mail interview, the exes spoke out, claiming the former employee launched a "campaign of harassing us."
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the pair told E! News in a joint statement Oct. 17, 2022. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."
Genaro is asking for punitive damages including loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits.