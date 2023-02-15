Mean Girl Murders Trailer Shows the Sinister Dark Side of What Happens When Cliques Become Killers

Watch : Mean Girl Murders EXCLUSIVE: Teen Girls Become Killers

Mean Girl Murders proves that sometimes friendship can be deadly.

In the exclusive trailer for the upcoming ID series, premiering March 13, some of the most notorious crimes involving ruthless cliques and combustible friendships are explored in depth.

The first episode will examine the 2002 murder of 17-year-old Fort Wayne, Ind. volleyball player Stacy DeGrandchamp.

Stacy was "pretty and popular," the network teases, "until jealousy and rumors lead to a rift in her circle of friends. When a fight at a party turns deadly, witnesses won't talk, and her killer almost gets away with murder."

Stacy's killer, as it turns out, was her best friend Holly Boisvert, who is featured in Mean Girl Murders.

"We were terrible bitches to each other," Holly says in the trailer, "but she was still my friend."

After Holly was arrested for Stacy's murder in March 2020, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December 2021. In January 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.