Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of Her 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie Loza

Audrina Patridge is mourning the loss of a family member.

In a Feb. 14 Instagram, The Hills alum shared the devastating news that her 15-year-old niece Sadie died. A cause of death has not been revealed.

"My heart hurts to even write this," Audrina began her message, which was paired with a collection of photos of Sadie over the years. "My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now."

Sadie's mom—Audrina's sister—Casey Patridge Loza also mourned the heartbreaking loss.

"Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens," she wrote. "Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do."

Admitting she doesn't have the right words, Casey shared a lesson Sadie liked to remind her of often.

"The first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..'Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another,'" she wrote. "Transformation is a better word than death."