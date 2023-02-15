Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Has the Relationship Advice You Need to Hear On Valentine's Day

Watch : How Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Overcame Rejection to Launch Brand

Spanx founder Sara Blakely knows a thing or two about finding the perfect fit.

On Feb. 14, the entrepreneur, who was 37 when she married husband Jesse Itzler in 2008, took to Instagram to talk all things romance in honor of Valentine's Day. Alongside a video of herself and Jesse recounting their love story during a 2021 panel discussion with Tony Robbins, Sara had a message for all the "single ladies" out there.

"I was single for 37 years so I know a thing or two about Galentines Day," she began. "My Dad always said, ‘Who you marry will be the most important decision, but it should be the easiest.' Huh? I never understood that because if it was the most important decision, shouldn't it be the hardest with the most thought and debate etc? Until BAM. I met @jesseitzler."

Though their first date was at an "illegally hot sauna" that almost fried her roots, the 51-year-old recalled how "somehow I knew" Jesse was the one.