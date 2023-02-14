Ice Spice Praises North West After 9-Year-Old's Drawing of Her Goes Viral

Ice Spice was definitely feeling this portrait of her.
The rapper recently shared her reaction to North West's impressive portrait of her, which went viral after the 9-year-old's mom, Kim Kardashian, uploaded the drawing to her Instagram Story on Feb. 13.
"That was so cute," Ice Spice exclusively told E! News on Feb. 13 at Coach's Fall 2023 collection. "Shoutout to Northie. I love her."
The sketch came as a surprise to the 23-year-old, who called the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West "really talented."
Indeed, the description hits the mark. In further images shared by Kim, North also drew a striking image of Kris Jenner, highlighting her grandmother's cheekbones and nailing every detail on her face. She also painted a stunning beach landscape, which featured a sun shining over ocean waves and the initials "NW" marked in the corner.
And artwork isn't the only North content Ice Spice is seeing on her social media.
"I see her TikToks all the time," she continued. "She's great. I love her."
In fact, North documented her Ice Spice drawing on TikTok, where she's seen using a headshot to shape out the rapper's face in the drawing before going in with more shading. She set the clip's song to be "Boy's a liar Pt. 2," featuring PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.
North's artsy tribute comes after a big year for Ice Spice, who became a sensation in 2022 after releasing hits "Munch (Feelin' U)" and "Bikini Bottom." And though she's now navigating fame, Ice Spice keeps her family in mind, including when it comes to her style.
"Coach is very nostalgic to me," she explained. "My mom used to wear it a lot like while I was growing up. I always saw her in Coach. So yeah, it feels homey. "
As for her blossoming career, Ice Spice remains thankful for the opportunities.
"We're also grateful," she said. "It feels like a huge blessing. I'm just so happy to be here. Yeah, I'm blessed."