Ice Spice Praises North West After 9-Year-Old's Drawing of Her Goes Viral

Watch : Ice Spice Reacts to North West's Drawing of Her

Ice Spice was definitely feeling this portrait of her.

The rapper recently shared her reaction to North West's impressive portrait of her, which went viral after the 9-year-old's mom, Kim Kardashian, uploaded the drawing to her Instagram Story on Feb. 13.

"That was so cute," Ice Spice exclusively told E! News on Feb. 13 at Coach's Fall 2023 collection. "Shoutout to Northie. I love her."

The sketch came as a surprise to the 23-year-old, who called the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West "really talented."

Indeed, the description hits the mark. In further images shared by Kim, North also drew a striking image of Kris Jenner, highlighting her grandmother's cheekbones and nailing every detail on her face. She also painted a stunning beach landscape, which featured a sun shining over ocean waves and the initials "NW" marked in the corner.

And artwork isn't the only North content Ice Spice is seeing on her social media.