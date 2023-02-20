Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score an $89 Sweater for 11, $6 Dresses, $3 Tops & More

Today is the last day to shop Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack deals from Sam Edelman, Kate Spade, Good American and more.

All good things must come to an end, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale included.

Today is the last day you can score an extra 40% off clearance items at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking incredible deals on all the most popular brands, like Good American, Champion, Kate Spade, Sanctuary, Sam Edelman, BP. and more. We know that there's a lot to choose from, which is why we've rounded up some of the best deals from the limited time Nordstrom Clear the Rack event. Whether you're looking for a new sweater for just $7, new Sam Edelman fuzzy slippers for $15 or ultra-soft Champion sweatpants for just $38, this guide has all of that and more!

The sale will be gone before you know it, so scroll below and get to shopping some of the top finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale!

Sanctuary Eyelash Knit Balloon Sleeve Popover Sweater

This knit balloon sleeve sweater is comfy, cozy and cute, and only $11. Pair it with jeans, leather pants and so much more!

$89
$11
Nordstrom Rack

BP. Ruched Cami Minidress

This ruched cami mini dress is on sale for just $5, and it comes in sizes xx-small through XL. It's the perfect casual dress!

$39
$6
Nordstrom Rack

1.STATE Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

This cutout shoulder turtleneck sweater is so chic, and it's on sale for as low as $7. Get it before sizes keep selling out!

$7
Nordstrom Rack

BP. Knit Organic Cotton Crop Camisole

You can snag this simple crop camisole for just $3. Lounge in it, pair it with jeans and more. It's such a steal!

$12
$3
Nordstrom Rack

Champion Powerblend Joggers

These Champion joggers are comfortable and cute. They come in black, pink, purple, blue and sand, of which a few are on sale starting at $17. One reviewer shares, "These joggers are very comfortable and warm. I liked them so much I bought two more pairs."

$50
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Jeane Slipper

If you want a pair of cozy and cute slippers to lounge around in, these Sam Edelman fuzzy slides are the perfect pair. They're on sale for just $15! One reviewer shares, "Love these slippers! This is the second time I ordered them. First time I paid regular price of $60. Well made and comfortable."

$60
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Jordyn Medium Chain Handle Tote Bag

This Kate Spade tote is so chic, and the chain detailing gives it an elevated look. It's totally practical, and comes in four wearable colors that we cannot choose between!

$399
$180
Nordstrom Rack

Two Button Twill Coat

This twill coat comes in green, blue and red, all of which are currently on sale! You can pair it with jeans, leather pants, dresses and so much more. One review shares, "So soft and warm! Beautiful coat and fits nicely."

$100
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Socialite Ribbed Button-Down Dress

This ribbed button-down dress is so versatile and flattering, and it's currently on sale for just $18. One reviewer shares that they "got many compliments" and that the dress is not see-through.

$40
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Zip Card Holder

In the market for a little cardholder that is cute and functional? Look no further than this one from Kate Spade that is currently on sale for just $34 instead of the usual $89 price. One review calls it a "functional accessory," while another calls it "super cute."

$89
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Lucie Floral Top

This floral smocked top has pretty long sleeves and a flattering bodice. You can pair the look with jeans, leather pants, skirts and so much more! It's currently on sale for $23, and ranges from sizes 14 to 22.

$50
$23
Nordstrom Rack

BP. Halter Minidress

This mini halter dress is super cute and easy to dress up or down. You can pair the look with sandals or heels, and accessorize as you desire! It's on sale for just $8, so snag it before it sells out.

$35
$8
Nordstrom Rack

