Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score an $89 Sweater for 11, $6 Dresses, $3 Tops & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
All good things must come to an end, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale included.
Today is the last day you can score an extra 40% off clearance items at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking incredible deals on all the most popular brands, like Good American, Champion, Kate Spade, Sanctuary, Sam Edelman, BP. and more. We know that there's a lot to choose from, which is why we've rounded up some of the best deals from the limited time Nordstrom Clear the Rack event. Whether you're looking for a new sweater for just $7, new Sam Edelman fuzzy slippers for $15 or ultra-soft Champion sweatpants for just $38, this guide has all of that and more!
The sale will be gone before you know it, so scroll below and get to shopping some of the top finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale!
Sanctuary Eyelash Knit Balloon Sleeve Popover Sweater
This knit balloon sleeve sweater is comfy, cozy and cute, and only $11. Pair it with jeans, leather pants and so much more!
BP. Ruched Cami Minidress
This ruched cami mini dress is on sale for just $5, and it comes in sizes xx-small through XL. It's the perfect casual dress!
1.STATE Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
This cutout shoulder turtleneck sweater is so chic, and it's on sale for as low as $7. Get it before sizes keep selling out!
BP. Knit Organic Cotton Crop Camisole
You can snag this simple crop camisole for just $3. Lounge in it, pair it with jeans and more. It's such a steal!
Champion Powerblend Joggers
These Champion joggers are comfortable and cute. They come in black, pink, purple, blue and sand, of which a few are on sale starting at $17. One reviewer shares, "These joggers are very comfortable and warm. I liked them so much I bought two more pairs."
Sam Edelman Jeane Slipper
If you want a pair of cozy and cute slippers to lounge around in, these Sam Edelman fuzzy slides are the perfect pair. They're on sale for just $15! One reviewer shares, "Love these slippers! This is the second time I ordered them. First time I paid regular price of $60. Well made and comfortable."
Kate Spade New York Jordyn Medium Chain Handle Tote Bag
This Kate Spade tote is so chic, and the chain detailing gives it an elevated look. It's totally practical, and comes in four wearable colors that we cannot choose between!
Two Button Twill Coat
This twill coat comes in green, blue and red, all of which are currently on sale! You can pair it with jeans, leather pants, dresses and so much more. One review shares, "So soft and warm! Beautiful coat and fits nicely."
Socialite Ribbed Button-Down Dress
This ribbed button-down dress is so versatile and flattering, and it's currently on sale for just $18. One reviewer shares that they "got many compliments" and that the dress is not see-through.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Zip Card Holder
In the market for a little cardholder that is cute and functional? Look no further than this one from Kate Spade that is currently on sale for just $34 instead of the usual $89 price. One review calls it a "functional accessory," while another calls it "super cute."
Madewell Lucie Floral Top
This floral smocked top has pretty long sleeves and a flattering bodice. You can pair the look with jeans, leather pants, skirts and so much more! It's currently on sale for $23, and ranges from sizes 14 to 22.
BP. Halter Minidress
This mini halter dress is super cute and easy to dress up or down. You can pair the look with sandals or heels, and accessorize as you desire! It's on sale for just $8, so snag it before it sells out.