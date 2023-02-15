Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Get a $79 Sweater for $9 & 75% Off Kate Spade, Good American & More

Fuzzy Sam Edelman slippers for just $15? Champion sweatpants for $24? The cutest spring dresses for $14? You're most definitely not going to want to miss this Nordstrom Rack limited-time sale!

By Ella Chakarian Feb 15, 2023 12:00 PMTags
DealsShoesHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
Ecomm: Nordstrom rack clear the rack saleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Here's some news to brighten up your day: Nordstrom's Clear the Rack sale is here, and it's too good to pass up!

Until February 20th, you can score an extra 40% off clearance items at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking incredible deals on all the most popular brands, like Good American, Champion, Kate Spade, Sanctuary, Sam Edelman and more. We know that there's a lot to choose from, which is why we've rounded up some of the best deals from the limited time Nordstrom Clear the Rack event. Whether you're looking for a new Kate Spade cardholder for just $34, new Sam Edelman fuzzy slippers for $15 or ultra-soft Champion sweatpants for just $24, this guide has all of that and more!

The sale will be gone before you know it, so scroll below and get to shopping some of the top finds from the Nordstrom Clear the Rack sale!

read
J. Crew Early President's Day Sale: Get a $368 Dress for $44 & More Bestselling Styles Starting at $4

Champion Faux Shearling Quarter Zip Pullover

You're literally never going to want to take this Champion quarter zip pullover off! The faux shearling pullover sweater is so soft and comfortable, and it's currently on sale for just $24 instead of the original $65 price. BRB, adding to my cart.

$65
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Sanctuary Staying Cozy Cowl Neck Tunic

There's really no reason to pass this cozy turtleneck tunic up! It's on sale for just $9, comfortable, versatile and great quality. Snag it before it sells out.

$79
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Champion Powerblend Joggers

These Champion joggers are comfortable and cute. They come in black, pink, purple, blue and sand, of which a few are on sale for just $25. One reviewer shares, "These joggers are very comfortable and warm. I liked them so much I bought two more pairs."

$50
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Jeane Slipper

If you want a pair of cozy and cute slippers to lounge around in, these Sam Edelman fuzzy slides are the perfect pair. They're on sale for just $15! One reviewer shares, "Love these slippers! This is the second time I ordered them. First time I paid regular price of $60. Well made and comfortable."

$60
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Funnel Neck Sweater

This adorable, warm funnel neck sweater from Topshop is currently on sale for just $30. It's a versatile piece that you can pair with jeans, leather pants, skirts and more.

$40
$30
Nordstrom Rack

GUESS Faux Leather Racer Jacket

This faux leather racer jacket is so chic, and currently on sale for $56 instead of the usual $200 price tag. The gold hardware gives the racer jacket an extra edgy vibe. Pair the look with jeans, dresses, trousers and more. One review shares, "I have run into issues with leather jackets that fit me great but not quite big enough for them to zip up due to my size. This one looks great while still stylish and lightweight. I will definitely be getting a lot of wear out of it this fall."

$200
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Jordyn Medium Chain Handle Tote Bag

This Kate Spade tote is so chic, and the chain detailing gives it an elevated look. It's totally practical, and comes in four wearable colors that we cannot choose between!

$399
$135
Nordstrom Rack

Two Button Twill Coat

This twill coat comes in green, blue and red, all of which are currently on sale! You can pair it with jeans, leather pants, dresses and so much more. One review shares, "So soft and warm! Beautiful coat and fits nicely."

 

$100
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Convertible Puffer Jacket

Is it a puffer jacket? A puffer vest? It's both! This black convertible Topshop puffer has detachable sleeves, so you basically get two jackets in one with this look. It's currently on sale for just $40, and ranges from a size 4 through 10.

$121
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Ruched Dress

This Good American ruched mini dress is so cute and flattering. You can dress it up with heels and jewelry, or dress it down with a pair of sandals and a casual handbag. The look is currently on sale for almost $100 off its original $130 price!

$130
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Socialite Ribbed Button-Down Dress

This ribbed button-down dress is so versatile and flattering, and it's currently on sale for just $30. One reviewer shares that they "got many compliments" and that the dress is not see-through.

$40
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Zip Card Holder

In the market for a little cardholder that is cute and functional? Look no further than this one from Kate Spade that is currently on sale for just $34 instead of the usual $89 price. One review calls it a "functional accessory," while another calls it "super cute."

$89
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Lucie Floral Top

This floral smocked top has pretty long sleeves and a flattering bodice. You can pair the look with jeans, leather pants, skirts and so much more! It's currently on sale for $37, and ranges from sizes 14 to 22.

$50
$37
Nordstrom Rack

BP. Halter Minidress

This mini halter dress is super cute and easy to dress up or down. You can pair the look with sandals or heels, and accessorize as you desire! It's on sale for just $14, so snag it before it sells out.

$35
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Check out Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Presidents' Day sale for up to 50% off the cutest bestselling styles.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!