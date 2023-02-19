Your Guide to Mascara Cocktailing—The Lash Hack All Over TikTok

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

You'll want to raise a glass to TikTok's buzziest beauty trend.

With makeup devotees focused on crafting more personalized techniques in recent months, they've whipped up mascara cocktailing, which allows them to achieve look-at-me-lashes.

But despite its dramatically bold name, the viral trend is pretty straightforward. Similar to how you might use various ingredients to create a bespoke cocktail, "by using different mascaras you can get a custom look," Jocelyn Biga, Estée Lauder's Director of Global Pro Artistry, exclusively told E! News. "Whether that's length, fullness, volume, separation, curl, lift or all of the above."

While the makeup technique itself is quite simple, it can be challenging to find the right product. After all, there isn't a mascara on the market that can do it all.

As the makeup artist put it, "Finding the perfect mascara is like finding the perfect pair of jeans. It's not easy!"