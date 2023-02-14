Flavor of Love Star Deelishis' Niece Among Those Killed in Michigan State University Mass Shooting

A mass shooting at Michigan State University has impacted Flavor of Love star Deelishis and her family.
Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety confirmed on Feb. 14 that junior Arielle Anderson—who, according to Deelishis' Instagram, is the reality star's niece—was one of three students who were killed in a mass shooting at Michigan State University.
Hours earlier, Deelishis (real name Chandra Davis) begged her nearly 4 million followers for help in finding Arielle.
"My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY," she wrote Feb. 14. "She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her. If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers!! #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond."
Soon after posting, she pinned a comment that read, "My sweet beautiful niece…RIP baby girl."
The reality star, who appeared on Flavor Flav's Vh1 reality show in 2006, received many supportive messages from friends and fans including Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield.
"I am praying for you and your family," Vh1 star Brooke Bailey wrote in the comments section. "I am so sorry that you and your family have to experience the gut wrenching hurt from this tragic loss. RIP baby girl."
Comedian Michael Blackson added, "So sorry your family has to go thru this. May God heal you and your family thru these rough moments."
According to NBC News, five additional students were wounded when a suspected gunman opened fire at an academic building and student union on Michigan State University's campus Feb. 13.
Police later identified 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae as the suspect in the MSU shooting. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he is not affiliated with the university, police said.
"We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point," MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said in a press conference. "I know everybody wants to know what the motive is. We don't have an answer right now, that's the honest truth."
