Shakira Seemingly Takes a Jab at Ex Gerard Piqué in Valentine's Day Post

Whenever, wherever you get a chance to watch Shakira's new video, you'll want to see it and find out why it's making headlines.
On Valentine's Day, the singer, 46, posted an Instagram video of herself mopping to SZA's song "Kill Bill" and mouthing the lyrics.
"I might kill my ex, not the best idea," she sings. "His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone / I did it all for love."
Could it be a jab at ex Gerard Piqué? After all, the two announced their breakup in June 2022, ending their 11-year relationship. And two weeks ago, the retired soccer star—who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with Shakira—went Instagram official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
As a result, some fans couldn't help but assume the Grammy winner was throwing shade. "Aww Shakira we all go through our feelings after a breakup," one commenter wrote, "keep your head up, you are better off." Added another, "Embrace those feelings, reina! This too shall pass." Chimed in a third, "Pique shaking in his cleats rn."
Others, however, were more focused on the "Hips Don't Lie" artist's mopping skills—or lack thereof. "Is no one going to bring up the fact that she's mopping a rug?" asked one follower. Teased another, "Mopping carpet?! That's new."
And some just laughed off the whole thing. "Hahahahaha!" another social media user wrote. "You guys definitely are not getting her sense of humor! Did you guys hear the lyrics of the song? Shak, you're hilarious." Agreed another, "Great sense of humor."
This isn't the first time Shakira has appeared to diss Gerard. She also seemed to do so on her track "BZRP Music Session #53," in which she at one point sings, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement /I don't even know what happened to you."
