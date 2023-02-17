Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Begins 6.5-Year Prison Sentence

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is facing the start of her conviction.
After she was sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in prison in her fraud case, Jen reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Feb. 17, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms to E! News.
The bureau added in a statement, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates."
Jen pleaded guilty in July 2022 after she was arrested on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme in March 2021.
"Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tells E! News in a statement. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community."
She continued, "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."
Noting that her "path ahead will be filled with challenges," her attorney added that "with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others."
In March 2021, the 49-year-old—who shares two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar with husband Sharrieff Shah—and her former assistant Stuart Smith were arrested on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
Eight months later, Stuart pleaded guilty to his charges, with Jen later doing the same a week before her case was set to go to trial last July.
Ahead of her sentencing, Jen explained that not wanting to discuss her current legal trouble during the RHOSLC reunion was the main reason why viewers would not see her present in the three-part special that aired in January, despite wanting to "confront inaccuracies."
"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect or the courts and a standing judicial order," Jen wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram statement, "I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."
Stating that the network found her decision "unsatisfactory," Jen said she not to attend, explaining that the "expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being."
She concluded, "I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."
She also later clarified that she wouldn't be participating in a one-on-one sit down interview with executive producer Andy Cohen, stating that there was an "unwillingness to remove contractual provisions."
(E! News reached out to Bravo for comment at the time and had not heard back).
Last December, Jen's castmate, Meredith Marks, shared insight into how Jen was doing in the days before her sentencing.
"It's a lot, so anyone in her shoes would be struggling with a lot of different things," she told E! News at the time. "She obviously has a lot of variables being thrown at her well beyond her sentencing."
Meredith went on to explain she doesn't think Jen had the chance to defend herself in the midst of her legal battle.
"I think that it's been a very trying time because to go through this and feel like you don't have a voice on top of everything else that she's facing, it's overwhelming," Meredith shared. "She just tries to focus on the day to day as best she can."
After the end of her prison sentence, Jen will be on supervised release for five years.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)