Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Begins 6.5-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is facing the start of her conviction.



After she was sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in prison in her fraud case, Jen reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Feb. 17, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms to E! News.

The bureau added in a statement, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates."

Jen pleaded guilty in July 2022 after she was arrested on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme in March 2021.

"Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tells E! News in a statement. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community."

She continued, "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."