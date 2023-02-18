Kelis Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life on Her Remote Farm in California

Watch : 2023 Music Events We're Looking Forward to the Most

For Kelis, the word tasty goes beyond just an album title.



After moving with her family to a sequestered farm in January 2020, the "Milkshake" singer—now also a professionally-trained chef—has been quite busy balancing life with her three kids, Knight, 13 (whose dad is rapper Nas), Shepherd, 7 and Galilee, 2 (whom she shared with late husband Mike Mora, who died in March 2022).

As for what it's been like planting new seeds on fresh ground?

"It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much," Kelis told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."

And if you're wondering just how busy, well, instead of fans, her milkshake is now bringing tons of animals into their yard.

"We've got 100 animals here right now, literally," Kelis shared. "It's a full-fledged working farm and it's fun. There's lots of different personalities out there."

Aside from being a slice of secluded paradise, the "Bossy" artist's farm also serves as a chef's dream, considering she spends a lot of her thyme cooking.