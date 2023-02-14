J. Crew Early President's Day Sale: Get a $368 Dress for $44 & More Bestselling Styles Starting at $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here to report that J. Crew's sale section is where you need to be.
Right now, you can score an additional 40% off your entire J. Crew purchase when you use code WEEKEND. Select sale items are included, meaning there are some of the most stylish dresses, denim, sweaters, jewelry and more at unbelievable prices. From a $368 midi dress that is currently on sale for $44, jewelry starting at $23, denim for hundreds of dollars off and more fashion-forward finds, you need to shop the J. Crew early President's Day deals before everything sells out.
Scroll below and get to shopping some amazing J. Crew styles at jaw-dropping prices.
Diagonal Cable-Knit Sweater
This bestselling diagonal cable-knit sweater comes in white, blue and lilac, all of which are currently on sale for $59 when you use code WEEKEND. The top-rated sweater will become a staple in your wardrobe all year long.
One reviewer shares, "I echo the other 5 star reviews here! This is a beautiful sweater. I chose the iced Lilac, and it is the most lovely color. It's hard to find a good light purple! The subtle detail of the diagonal cables makes this a little more interesting without being over the top."
Slim Boyfriend Jean In Vail Wash
These bestselling J. Crew jeans will become your go-to pair of jeans that you can dress up or down. The light-wash pair ranges from sizes 23 through 37, and they're currently on sale for $77.
One reviewer shares, "I love these jeans so much. I just feel so comfortable in them, yet put together at the same time. I am usually a 27 in jeans but bought the 26 as the waist is a high rise and it was rather large there. The 26 fit great in the waist."
Pearl-Studded Hoop Earrings
These pearl-studded hoop earrings are the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit, and they're currently on sale for just $30! The statement earrings can be worn on their own or stacked with other pairs for a maximalist look.
FormKnit Shell Tank Top
Get your wardrobe spring ready with this green ruched tank top that is oh-so-flattering. It ranges from sizes xx-small through 3X, and comes in green, black, blue and white.
Petite Vintage Straight Pant In Garment-Dyed Corduroy
These garment-dyed corduroy pants are a wardrobe must-have, since you can dress them up and down so easily. They come in an array of colors, like this mint green shade.
One reviewer shares, "These pants remind me of the '80s. They have a fairly high waist with belt loops and waistband that can accommodate different belt widths nicely."
Smocked Midi Dress In Midnight-Blue Floral
This smocked midi dress comes in a dreamy blue floral print. It's currently available in sizes XS through 3X for just $66 instead of the original $138 price. You'll wear this ultra-flattering dress all spring and summer long!
Ribbed Beanie In Supersoft Yarn
This ribbed beanie that was originally $70 is currently on sale for just $18. It's super soft and cozy, and the neutral color will go with any outfit. The look is selling out quick!
Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Short Set In Cocktail Plaid
You deserve to go to sleep in style, so naturally, you need this flannel pajama short set that is currently on sale for $47. It's a super cute matching set that is comfortable and extra-warm!
One-Shoulder Ruffle-Hem Dress In Leopard
This ruffle one-shoulder dress has a chic leopard print that can be dressed up with heels and jewelry. It's currently on sale for $44 instead of the original $368 price, and it's available in sizes 00 through 24. It's a fun, vibrant piece that is also as comfortable as ever.
Vintage Rib Cropped Halter Tank
We don't know about you, but we're getting our spring wardrobes ready with all the brightest colors and minimal silhouettes, like this rib cropped halter tank that is currently on sale for just $4. The lightweight cotton shirt is comfortable and the neckline is super cute!
Smocked Tank
This $80 top is currently on sale for just $14, and it's the super cute spring look you need to add to your closet. The smocked tank comes in three different color options. One reviewer shares, "top is comfortable, looks great on and just fits like a glove -- just feel great in it and that's often hard to come by -- if they have in your size get one...or two...i did : )"
Beaded Tassel Earrings
These beaded tassel earrings are so trendy, and currently on sale for just $23. One reviewer shares, "I purchased the silver to match my silver or charcoal sweaters. PERFECT! I didn't find them heavy. Grab them on sale for summer parties in pink or green. You'll love these earrings!!!"
Limited-Edition Point Sur Canyon Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jean in Torrance Wash
These limited-edition boyfriend jeans that are usually $248 are currently on sale for $96. They range from sizes 23 through 32, and they're so comfortable and flattering. You can dress them up with heels and a cute sweater or a t-shirt and some platform sneakers.