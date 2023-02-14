Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend One Year After Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives star Christine Brown celebrated Valentine’s Day by introducing fans to her new boyfriend David Woolley. Meet the man making the reality star happy after her split from Kody Brown.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 14, 2023 7:19 PMTags
Valentine's DayCouplesSister WivesCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says She's in an Exclusive Relationship

Christine Brown can't believe her second chance at love.

More than a year after breaking up with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend. Ladies and gentlemen, meet David Woolley.

"I finally found the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath." 

So, what makes this man so special? For starters, Christine says he is great with the six children she shares with Kody: Asypen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," Christine continued. "I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner." 

As for David, he also marked the romantic holiday by going Instagram official with Christine. "My Queen," he wrote online with the heart emoji. "#ChristineBrown #SoulMates #Queen."

photos
Celebrity Couples Together for 50+ Years

Back in November 2021, Christine and Kody surprised fans when they announced their split after 25 years together.

Instagram

"I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said on Instagram Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

But in recent weeks, Christine started to drop hints that she had moved on by finding someone new.

"I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively," she shared on her Instagram Story Feb. 7. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for."

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

2

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

3

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

To see how other stars are celebrating Valentine's Day 2023, keep reading.

Instagram
Christine Brown

I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

We go together. My Valentine ��

Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure.

 
Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama! I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you! ​​��

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham �������� kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x

Instagram
Gisele Bundchen

Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra.

Instagram
Zac Efron

My valentine #happyvalentinesday

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

3

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

4

Travis Kelce’s Sweet Reason for Wearing No. 87 Is a Nod to Jason Kelce

5

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial