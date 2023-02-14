Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend One Year After Kody Brown Breakup

Christine Brown can't believe her second chance at love.
More than a year after breaking up with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend. Ladies and gentlemen, meet David Woolley.
"I finally found the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath."
So, what makes this man so special? For starters, Christine says he is great with the six children she shares with Kody: Asypen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.
"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," Christine continued. "I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."
As for David, he also marked the romantic holiday by going Instagram official with Christine. "My Queen," he wrote online with the heart emoji. "#ChristineBrown #SoulMates #Queen."
Back in November 2021, Christine and Kody surprised fans when they announced their split after 25 years together.
"I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said on Instagram Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
But in recent weeks, Christine started to drop hints that she had moved on by finding someone new.
"I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively," she shared on her Instagram Story Feb. 7. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for."
