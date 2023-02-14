Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend One Year After Kody Brown Breakup

Watch : Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says She's in an Exclusive Relationship

Christine Brown can't believe her second chance at love.

More than a year after breaking up with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend. Ladies and gentlemen, meet David Woolley.

"I finally found the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath."

So, what makes this man so special? For starters, Christine says he is great with the six children she shares with Kody: Asypen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," Christine continued. "I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."

As for David, he also marked the romantic holiday by going Instagram official with Christine. "My Queen," he wrote online with the heart emoji. "#ChristineBrown #SoulMates #Queen."