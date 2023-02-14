Influencer Rachel Hollis Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Dave Hollis at Age 47

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Hollis family is in mourning.



Dave Hollis, a former Disney distribution executive, has died at the age of 47, his family confirmed in a Feb. 14 statement to the Los Angeles Times. A family spokesperson said that he passed away at his Texas home after recently being hospitalized for "heart issues."



Dave's ex-wife, Girl, Wash Your Face author Rachel Hollis—with whom he shares four children—also confirmed the tragedy, noting that they are "devastated" by his sudden passing.



"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," her Feb. 14 statement, posted on Instagram, read. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

In June 2020, the couple announced their split after 16 years of marriage.

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don't," Rachel wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work."