Go Behind the Scenes of Nikki Bella's Wedding in the Final Moments Before the Ceremony

Watch : It's Nikki Bella's Wedding Day in Paris

Here comes the bride.

Nikki Bella is more ready than ever to marry Artem Chigvintsev in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 16 finale of E!'s wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The preview takes fans into the final two hours before the WWE alum and Dancing With the Stars pro officially tied the knot in Paris last August.

"I'm about to be your wife," Nikki tells Artem in a confessional. "You're stuck with me."

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella arrive at the venue, Hôtel d'Évreux, to begin getting glammed up—with her and Artem's 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev in tow. As Nikki stated during her hair and makeup session, "This is mama's perfect way to get ready for her wedding day."

But their big day didn't come without some pre-wedding stress that lead to an argument between Nikki and Artem. Luckily, the husband and wife-to-be were able to talk things out the night before.

"I can't believe the wedding is finally here," Nikki admitted. "After Artem and I's conversation and the date night, I feel like we're having this new beginning that I have the feelings of when we first started."