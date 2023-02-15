Miley Cyrus Loves Dolce Glow Self-Tanners So Much, She Invested in Them: Shop Her Faves Now

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Even if you haven't heard of Dolce Glow, you've definitely seen it. The cult-fave brand from spray tanner to the stars Isabel Alysa features everything you need to get a sun-kissed glow from home — and recently announced Miley Cyrus as an investor in the company. Not a collaborator, not an influencer: An investor.
So what is it about Dolce Glow that inspired "global icon" Miley to come board? E! talked to Isabel about their new partnership, Miley's favorite products, and more.
E!: How did Miley come to partner with you and Dolce Glow?
So she was actually introduced to me by another tan artist out in Nashville. That artist was using Dolce Glow out there, and said, "This is your girl out in LA. She actually makes Dolce Glow. You have to try it!" So I started tanning Miley [in LA] a few years ago.
She actually fell in love with the product, from the way it made her look, to the way it made her feel, to the ingredients in our line. The rest has been kind of history! Miley came to me and just said, "I would love to be a part of this with you."
Scroll on to learn more about Dolce Glow — including Miley's favorite products for sunless tanning.
Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse
Dolce Glow is an alternative to previous eras of widely-used, less-than-healthy approaches to achieving a sunless glow. The entire line is manufactured in Australia, which has rigorous standards for not just what goes into their products, but what is legally even allowed to. "We know how damaging the sun is," states Isabel — anyone who grew up in the era of pre-at-home tanners can confirm that — which is why high-end ingredients without any "icky" components are integral to her line.
Dolce Glow Dolce Self-Tanning Mist
"Miley loves our Dolce Mist," Isabel says. "With the bag-on-valve design, you can turn it in 360 degree angles, and [even] turn it upside down." Does she love anything else about it? Oh, yes. "Obviously, Miley loves that it dries super quick," adds Isabel, "[And] it doesn't stink! It's lightly fragranced, and doesn't smell like self-tanner."
Dolce Glow Mia Shimmer Topper
Another one of Miley's favorites? The Mia. "This is our instant tan, as we would say," per Isabel, "It's our body glow, so it doesn't have self-tanner. "You can mix it in your lotion, or apply it directly on the tan. It hydrates the skin, and provides extra coverage and glow."
Dolce Glow Kabuki Brush
The Kabuki brush can help you blend your glow for a "flawless, streak-free finish."
Dolce Glow Application Mitt
Keep your hands clean and your glow streak-free with this easy-use application mitt. After all, we can't all have a spray tanner to the stars just a text away, but we can have her products in our bathrooms.
Dolce Glow Exfoliating Mitt
The exfoliating mitt is an essential component of any tan. According to Isabel, it helps lay the base for a healthy-looking, even glow. (Consider it doing for the outside what hydrating can do internally.)
Dolce Glow D'Oro Self-Tanning Lotion
One of the popular gradual tanning lotions, this hydrating formula will help you fake a resort getaway — in a natural-looking way.
Dolce Glow Committed to the Glow Kit
For fans of the line: The complete Dolce Glow set. Isabel hopes that "all skin tones, and all ethnicities" can appreciate the benefit of an at-home glow. Miley certainly does!
