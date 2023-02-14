Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Make Romance Instagram Official With NSFW Valentine's Day Photos

After sparking dating speculation for the past month, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre appeared to confirm the romance rumors with some sizzling photos on Valentine's Day. See a pic here.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 14, 2023 5:58 PM
Valentine's DayCouplesCelebritiesEmily Ratajkowski
Roses are red. Violets are blue. Several celebrity couples are going Instagram official this Valentine's Day, and it looks like Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre just did too.

After a month of sparking romance rumors, the comedian, 39, seemed to confirm his romance with the model, 31, by posting two NSFW photos to Instagram. The sizzling selfies showed Eric appearing to lounge naked on the couch—covering up with a strategically placed pink heart emoji—as Emily struck a cheeky pose in the background and snapped the pics. He then captioned the post, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The eyebrow-raising snaps come just a day after the pair attended the New York Knicks game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, where they sat courtside along with Diplo and Iggy Azalea. Emily shared a video of Diplo jokingly sticking his tongue at Eric as they smiled for a pic at the game, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Emily and Eric first generated dating speculation after they were spotted on a night out in New York on Jan. 7. However, he isn't her only Valentine this year.

The My Body author also posted a photo of her 23-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, wearing a festive ensemble to Instagram Stories, writing his name "SLY" surrounded by two heart emojis.

To see how more stars are celebrating Valentine's Day this year, keep scrolling.

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

We go together. My Valentine ��

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure.

 
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama! I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you! ​​��

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham �������� kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x

Gisele Bundchen

Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra.

Zac Efron

My valentine #happyvalentinesday

