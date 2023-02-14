Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Make Romance Instagram Official With NSFW Valentine's Day Photos

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts the Worst Men"

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Several celebrity couples are going Instagram official this Valentine's Day, and it looks like Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre just did too.

After a month of sparking romance rumors, the comedian, 39, seemed to confirm his romance with the model, 31, by posting two NSFW photos to Instagram. The sizzling selfies showed Eric appearing to lounge naked on the couch—covering up with a strategically placed pink heart emoji—as Emily struck a cheeky pose in the background and snapped the pics. He then captioned the post, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The eyebrow-raising snaps come just a day after the pair attended the New York Knicks game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, where they sat courtside along with Diplo and Iggy Azalea. Emily shared a video of Diplo jokingly sticking his tongue at Eric as they smiled for a pic at the game, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."