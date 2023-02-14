How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day After Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Valentine's Day looks a little different this year for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Less than four months after the former NFL quarterback and supermodel announced their divorce, the pair is celebrating the most romantic day of the year apart.

For Gisele, she's receiving a whole lot of attention and affection from her dogs.

"Pure love!!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14 when snuggling with her four-legged friends. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

As for Tom, he decided to mark the holiday by sharing a message from yogi Sadhguru. "Love is not a transaction," the quote read on Instagram Stories. "It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of emotion."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to share separate photos of the kids he shares with Gisele. "True love," he wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of their 13-year-old son Benjamin hugging his 10-year-old sister Vivian. "The sweetest."