How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day After Divorce

Valentine's Day looks a little different this year for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Less than four months after the former NFL quarterback and supermodel announced their divorce, the pair is celebrating the most romantic day of the year apart.
For Gisele, she's receiving a whole lot of attention and affection from her dogs.
"Pure love!!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14 when snuggling with her four-legged friends. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"
As for Tom, he decided to mark the holiday by sharing a message from yogi Sadhguru. "Love is not a transaction," the quote read on Instagram Stories. "It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of emotion."
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to share separate photos of the kids he shares with Gisele. "True love," he wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of their 13-year-old son Benjamin hugging his 10-year-old sister Vivian. "The sweetest."
He also shared a photo of his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, holding a puppy. "HVD," he wrote with three heart emojis.
While Tom and Gisele—who were married for 13 years—have ended their romantic relationship, the pair has assured fans that they will continue to work together as parents.
And with the duo sharing supportive messages on social media, these friendly exes remain cheerleaders of each other. "We wish only the best for each other," Tom shard in an Instagram Story at the time of their split, "as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
To see how more stars are marking Valentine's Day 2023, keep reading.