How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day After Divorce

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, the pair is still celebrating the love around them on Valentine's Day.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 14, 2023 6:07 PMTags
DivorcesGisele BündchenTom BradyValentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Valentine's Day looks a little different this year for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Less than four months after the former NFL quarterback and supermodel announced their divorce, the pair is celebrating the most romantic day of the year apart. 

For Gisele, she's receiving a whole lot of attention and affection from her dogs. 

"Pure love!!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14 when snuggling with her four-legged friends. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

As for Tom, he decided to mark the holiday by sharing a message from yogi Sadhguru. "Love is not a transaction," the quote read on Instagram Stories. "It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of emotion."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to share separate photos of the kids he shares with Gisele. "True love," he wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of their 13-year-old son Benjamin hugging his 10-year-old sister Vivian. "The sweetest."

photos
Celebrity Couples Together for 50+ Years

He also shared a photo of his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, holding a puppy. "HVD," he wrote with three heart emojis.

While Tom and Gisele—who were married for 13 years—have ended their romantic relationship, the pair has assured fans that they will continue to work together as parents.

And with the duo sharing supportive messages on social media, these friendly exes remain cheerleaders of each other. "We wish only the best for each other," Tom shard in an Instagram Story at the time of their split, "as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

To see how more stars are marking Valentine's Day 2023, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

3

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

photos
Celebrities On Valentine's Day
Instagram
Christine Brown

I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

We go together. My Valentine ��

Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure.

 
Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama! I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you! ​​��

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham �������� kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x

Instagram
Gisele Bundchen

Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra.

Instagram
Zac Efron

My valentine #happyvalentinesday

Watch E!'s original movie Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Addition to Family—His Deadpool Family

3

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

4

Travis Kelce’s Sweet Reason for Wearing No. 87 Is a Nod to Jason Kelce

5

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial