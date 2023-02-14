Chris Evans Shares Marvelous Photos of Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day

Chris Evans celebrated Valentine's Day by posting a series of photos and videos of his girlfriend Alba Baptista. Keep reading to see the Sexiest Man Alive’s sweetest moments with his leading lady.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 14, 2023 6:07 PMTags
Valentine's DayChris EvansCelebrities
Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance

Chris Evans just made our hearts skip a beat.

The 41-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures and videos of himself and girlfriend Alba Baptista in honor of Valentine's Day. 

In one hilarious video, Alba is lying upside down with two eyes drawn onto her chin to make it look like a smiley face. The couple laughed as Chris quipped, "Oh baby you're not going to like that!"

In a second story, the Captain America star posted a montage of himself and the actress throughout their relationship. The sweet snaps show the pair hiking, kissing, traveling, carving pumpkins, and playing with Chris' dog Dodger.

And rounding out his love on Feb. 14, People's Sexiest Man Alive gave followers a glimpse into a day in the life of the two.

"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," he captioned the very intense video of Alba playing the video game. "She hates this video but I LOVE it."

photos
Chris Evans' Dating History

The lovebirds have been dating for more than a year, after first being spotted holding hands in New York City's Central Park. in Nov. 2022.

But Chris and the Warrior Nun star didn't made it Instagram official until Jan. 2022.

For the relationship milestone, the Knives Out actor posted a video of the two goofing off by sneaking up and shouting "baby" or "babe" to one another on his Stories. The Avengers actor wrote, "A look back at 2022," with three red heart emojis.

Keep reading to see more celebrities on the day of love.

