Chris Evans Shares Marvelous Photos of Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day

Watch : Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance

Chris Evans just made our hearts skip a beat.

The 41-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures and videos of himself and girlfriend Alba Baptista in honor of Valentine's Day.

In one hilarious video, Alba is lying upside down with two eyes drawn onto her chin to make it look like a smiley face. The couple laughed as Chris quipped, "Oh baby you're not going to like that!"

In a second story, the Captain America star posted a montage of himself and the actress throughout their relationship. The sweet snaps show the pair hiking, kissing, traveling, carving pumpkins, and playing with Chris' dog Dodger.

And rounding out his love on Feb. 14, People's Sexiest Man Alive gave followers a glimpse into a day in the life of the two.

"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," he captioned the very intense video of Alba playing the video game. "She hates this video but I LOVE it."