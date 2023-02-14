Shop All the Top-Rated Finds From Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Affordable Family Wellness Line

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you don't yet know about PROUDLY, the baby care brand co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, consider this your formal introduction! Whether you're a new parent or have a growing family, PROUDLY has all the affordable baby care products created specifically for melanin-rich skin that you need to know about.

The line utilizes natural oils and simple ingredients to craft baby skincare and diapering products that nourish, hydrate and care for melanin-rich skin. From a moisturizing, lightweight lotion that is non-greasy to a nourishing oil that keeps the skin hydrated as ever, PROUDLY has some incredible products that are all gentle, nourishing and made thoughtfully in celebration of melanated skin.

We've rounded up some of PROUDLY's top-rated baby care products exclusively at Target. Shop them all below!