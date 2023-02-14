Shop All the Top-Rated Finds From Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Affordable Family Wellness Line

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't yet know about PROUDLY, the baby care brand co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, consider this your formal introduction! Whether you're a new parent or have a growing family, PROUDLY has all the affordable baby care products created specifically for melanin-rich skin that you need to know about.
The line utilizes natural oils and simple ingredients to craft baby skincare and diapering products that nourish, hydrate and care for melanin-rich skin. From a moisturizing, lightweight lotion that is non-greasy to a nourishing oil that keeps the skin hydrated as ever, PROUDLY has some incredible products that are all gentle, nourishing and made thoughtfully in celebration of melanated skin.
We've rounded up some of PROUDLY's top-rated baby care products exclusively at Target. Shop them all below!
PROUDLY COMPANY Hydrating Baby Lotion - Lavender Chamomile - 9 fl oz
This hydrating baby lotion is lightweight and non-greasy, with a natural, soothing and mellow lavender chamomile scent. It has shea butter, jojoba oil, oat and calendula to nourish melanin-rich skin.
One reviewer shares, "Perfect Scent, Perfect Texture, Perfect Amount of Hydration. Most baby products are watery and thin. Not Proudly! This lotion absorbs so well into the skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated, not greasy or dry. Honestly I need a bottle for myself and a bottle for my baby, it's that good."
PROUDLY COMPANY Baby Nourishing Oil - 3 fl oz
This nourishing baby oil has plant-based oils, squalane and vitamin E to replenish dry skin. It has no dyes, mineral oil, parabens, PEGs, phthalates or synthetic fragrance.
One reviewer raves, "Made my babies softer than a baby! I was looking for a fragrance free baby oil and this was all that was available. Boy am I glad! It's wonderful, absorbs well and keeps my babies soft in this terribly dry winter weather."
PROUDLY COMPANY Baby All Over Balm - 2 oz
With mango butter and jojoba oil, this baby all over balm works like magic on irritated, dry and itchy skin.
"My toddler has very sensitive, dry skin," a reviewer explains. "It has been extremely helpful especially with the dry patches on his stomach. They're completely gone! We will be repurchasing."
PROUDLY COMPANY Gentle Touch Baby Wipes - 168ct
These baby wipes are gentle and effective, and comes with three packs of 56 wipes. They're plant-based and hydrating, and made with 96%+ water, shea butter and soothing aloe vera.
PROUDLY COMPANY Gentle Baby Wash - Lavender Chamomile - 9 fl oz
This lightly foaming baby wash has the calming, natural scent of lavender chamomile, along with aloe and jojoba oil for hydration.
One reviewer shares, "We love this Proudly baby wash. It does seem to be very gentle on her skin. It leaves her skin feeling clean, soft, and hydrated - not at all dry or flaky. The fragrance is lovely and soothing. It smells more like the lavender herb than a perfumey lavender. She loves bath time and we love this baby wash. We'll definitely check out more products from the brand."
