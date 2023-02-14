You're Invited to Watch the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Teaser Trailer

Watch : Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character

You are cordially invited to the event of the season.

While details on season three of Bridgerton are still more or less a secret (because, Shonda Rhimes), Netflix filled out fans' dance cards on Feb. 14 by dropping a trailer and release date for its prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

According to the Valentine's Day teaser, "On May 4, Netflix and Shondaland invite you to fall in love with the story that started it all."

The clip shows India Amarteifio's Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest's George meeting for the first time, Arsema Thomas' young Lady Danbury encouraging her friend and even a ball or two. Golda Rosheuvel can also be seen reprising her titular role as Queen, while Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell are back as Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

In the trailer, Michelle Fairley's Princess Augusta warns Charlotte, "Your marriage is the business of this country, this cannot go wrong." Thomas' Lady Danbury then adds, "You are the first of your kind, you must secure your position."