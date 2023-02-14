You're Invited to Watch the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Teaser Trailer

You are cordially invited to the event of the season.
While details on season three of Bridgerton are still more or less a secret (because, Shonda Rhimes), Netflix filled out fans' dance cards on Feb. 14 by dropping a trailer and release date for its prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
According to the Valentine's Day teaser, "On May 4, Netflix and Shondaland invite you to fall in love with the story that started it all."
The clip shows India Amarteifio's Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest's George meeting for the first time, Arsema Thomas' young Lady Danbury encouraging her friend and even a ball or two. Golda Rosheuvel can also be seen reprising her titular role as Queen, while Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell are back as Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton, respectively.
In the trailer, Michelle Fairley's Princess Augusta warns Charlotte, "Your marriage is the business of this country, this cannot go wrong." Thomas' Lady Danbury then adds, "You are the first of your kind, you must secure your position."
Rhimes teased the six-episode limited series during a Feb. 14 virtual panel with the cast. A waitlist for an upcoming New York City event entitled The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience—an immersive party complete with period costumes and Bridgerton's trademark soundtrack—was also announced.
Spectacular crowns and full royal regalia are also on display in the trailer as Amarteifio's Charlotte concludes, "This is my home, I am Queen."
Fall in love with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story May 4 on Netflix.