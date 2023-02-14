Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Sweet Valentine's Day Plans With Chris Pratt and Their Kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are putting a family twist on their Valentine's Day plans
The author revealed the sweet way she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be spending the Feb. 14 holiday this year, and it involves her mom Maria Shriver as well as their kids Lyla, 2, Eloise, nine months, and Chris' son Jack, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
"We're both going to be working during the day, but then we're gonna end up at my mom's house in the evening with all of the children, my brother, her friends," Katherine exclusive shared on the Feb. 13 episode of E! News. "We're all just gonna be there together."
The Jurassic World star will even treat his wife of three years to a delicious home-cooked meal. "I'm told today that he might be needing to cook, which he's very good at," Katherine explained. "That's works out very well because my mom and I, if we were left in the kitchen, we would poison people and light the house on fire."
She noted that the most romantic gesture the 43-year-old actor does for her regularly is "honestly, just cooking the simplest food for me."
"He jokes all the time because he once took me to this very fancy restaurant to be really romantic," the 33-year-old continued, "and it was just such a waste of time and money because I literally order off the children's menu. He just makes me and the three kids really simple food."
Speaking of family, Katherine recently released her new children's book Good Night, Sister, which is inspired by her own bond with sister Christina.
"I wrote this book right after I had my eldest daughter, Lyla," she explained to E! co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. "I wrote it just based off my relationship with my sister, Christina, she's 19 months younger than me. Pretty much the same age difference as my two girls now, which is wild. And just to celebrate the bond between sisters."
Hear more from Katherine—including how her childhood influenced her parenting style—in the video above. Good Night, Sister is available anywhere books are sold.