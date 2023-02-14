Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Sweet Valentine's Day Plans With Chris Pratt and Their Kids

Watch : Katherine Schwarzenegger Opens Up About New Book & Famous Family

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are putting a family twist on their Valentine's Day plans

The author revealed the sweet way she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be spending the Feb. 14 holiday this year, and it involves her mom Maria Shriver as well as their kids Lyla, 2, Eloise, nine months, and Chris' son Jack, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"We're both going to be working during the day, but then we're gonna end up at my mom's house in the evening with all of the children, my brother, her friends," Katherine exclusive shared on the Feb. 13 episode of E! News. "We're all just gonna be there together."

The Jurassic World star will even treat his wife of three years to a delicious home-cooked meal. "I'm told today that he might be needing to cook, which he's very good at," Katherine explained. "That's works out very well because my mom and I, if we were left in the kitchen, we would poison people and light the house on fire."