Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On These 25 Top-Selling Styles

One of the best parts Presidents' Day Weekend weekend is the shopping. There are so many great discounts and sales to shop. Technically, there isn't a Presidents' Day Sale for Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, but there are tons of great deals in the sale section. As a loyal SKIMS shopper, I bought a lot of these items when they originally dropped, jealous of anyone who will shop these great deals today at such amazing price points.

My favorite Cozy Collection pullover is on sale for 44% off. You can save $38 on the Velour Wrap Robe. This mock neck bodysuit is a wardrobe must-have and an essential layering piece that goes with so many outfits.

Here's my guide to the best SKIMS deals right now.

Save 44% On This Top-Selling Pullover From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection

Top SKIMS Deals Right Now

SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This mock neck bodysuit will be in your wardrobe rotation forever. Layer it under a blazer for the office. Pair it with some high-waisted trousers for brunch. There are so many styling possibilities. You need this one in every color.

$68
$34
SKIMS

SKIMS Velour Hoodie, Velour Track Pant, and Velour Crew Neck Tank

I bought this set and expected something similar to the velour pieces I already own and love. However, this is the softest most comfortable velour I have ever experienced (and I went to middle school during the early 2000s tracksuit era). It's next-level soft. I love the coordinating set with the zip-up, tank, and wide leg pants (which have a zip-up pocket, by the way). I also wear the pieces separately. All the pieces come in a bunch of colors and I highly recommend creating your own set.

$78
$39
Hoodie
$78
$38
Pants
$52
$26
Tank

SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover

This is my favorite pullover. It's beyond comfortable and it has a little bit of polish thanks to the snaps at the neckline. 

$78
$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set

Lounge in luxury in one of these supremely soft matching sets, which come in four colors.

$148
$104
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

This is the perfect throw-on-and-go top. It feels super comfortable, but it also looks really nice if you want to dress it up a bit. You have a lot of styling possibilities here. 

$78
$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Mesh Foil Skimpy Thong

This thong is light on the coverage and heavy on the comfort. Get one in every color.

$16
$12
SKIMS

SKIMS Quilted Slipper

Treat your feet with these pillow-like slippers. The molded foam sole is incredibly comfortable. There are two colors to choose from.

$54
$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Pointelle T-shirt

This fitted, crewneck t-shirt fits just right for those casual, just chillin days. It's also available in grey.

$52
$36
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit

The Smoothing Bodysuit is one of those wardrobe essentials. It delivers smoothing support without restricting your comfort. It has a seamless thong back, which makes it undetectable under clothing. This bodysuit comes in many versatile colors.

 

$68
$52
SKIMS

SKIMS Nude Support Tights

These are not your average tights. They come in many colors and have rave reviews, with one shopper sharing, "One of the Best Pair of Pantyhose I've Purchased! Very sheer, but very strong panty hose! I like to wear hose with shorts in the summer, and these are so sheer and the color is so close to skin tone that no one can even tell I'm wearing them - my legs just look smooth and have just the right amount of color. The hose are so comfortable, and again, really strong - wash well and have not run or snagged. Highly recommend!"

$42
$30
SKIMS

SKIMS Boyfriend Muscle Tank

There's no need to steal a boyfriend's tank when you can just buy your own. This is one of those tanks you'll wear over and over again— both on its own and as a layering piece. 

$38
$28
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie

Feel like a kid again with nostalgia-inducing onesie

$128
$102
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank and Cozy Knit Short

This matching tank and shorts comprise the ultimate lounging set. It doesn't get more plush than the Cozy Collection fabric.

$52
$32
Tank
$58
$28
Shorts

SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe

There's no better way to start (or end) the day than by wrapping yourself up in this long, velour robe

$128
$90
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress

If you want to dress up without trying too hard, this styleis the way to go. 

$84
$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe

You need this Cozy Robe. Once you start wearing it, you won't stop and you'll want one of these super soft robes in every color.

$128
$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Smoothing Tank and

This comfortable tank top is the ideal smoothing layer underneath your favorite favorites. I also love wearing the smoothing shorts under dresses and skirts to prevent chafing.

$38
$30
Tank
$32
$24
Shorts

SKIMS Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit

The name of this bodysuit says it all. It truly is "essential." Go casual and pair this with jeans or dress it up with some leather pants or a mini skirt.

$72
$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set

Take your slumber to another level of relaxation with one of these very soft PJ sets.

$118
$90
SKIMS

