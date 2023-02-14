Love Is Blind's Raven Ross Shares Advice for Anyone Going Through a Difficult Breakup

Watch : Nick Lachey Talks Love Is Blind, Family & Netflix's Perfect Match

For Raven Ross, love is both blind and a gut feeling.

The Netflix star has been on a roller coaster of emotions ever since she joined season three of Love Is Blind—but especially once the world got to see how her relationship with SK Alagbada fell apart due to his cheating in After the Altar.

"We did communicate after, but that wasn't serving me," Raven confirmed exclusively to E! News. "So since then, we've drawn some boundaries and we haven't communicated in a while."

The Pilates instructor initially said yes to not one, but two proposals from SK on the show. However, the latest batch of episodes, out Feb. 10, confirmed his infidelity. Now just in time for Valentine's Day, Raven has advice for anyone who might be going through a bad breakup of their own.

"For people who are going through a similar situation, my biggest takeaway was: never ignore your gut feelings and speak up," she explained. "I was someone who never wanted to have hard conversations, and that hasn't served me. So, it's hard to do it in the moment but you will have so many more answers. Just speak from your heart, let your guard down and don't ignore when you have a bad feeling."