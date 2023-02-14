Jennifer Aydin Wore This Surprisingly Affordable Two-Piece Set on Real Housewives of New Jersey

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 started out strong with a supersized premiere episode, which aired on Feb. 7, 2022. We got two all-cast events, a peaceful conversation between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, and an explosive argument with Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. The two managed to avoid drama at Melissa Gorga's roller skating party, but they couldn't avoid the lingering tension a the calendar photoshoot.
The two pals found zero resolve in that screaming match, with Jennifer walking out of Margaret's house. Of course, the argument was the main event of the episode, but if you watched and wondered about Jennifer Aydin's outfit, I'm happy to share that her two-piece set is surprisingly affordable. You can get it at Amazon for $35 or SHEIN for $20.
It's one of those go-to outfits you need in your closet for those days when you want to look put-together, but you don't have the time to coordinate a look. It doesn't get more put-together than a matching set, right? And, of course, you have the option to wear the shirt and shorts as separates with other items in your wardrobe.
You'll wear this affordable look over and over again. And, yes, it comes in many colors.
Jennifer Aydin's Brown Two-Piece Set
SHEIN Solid High Low Split Hem Shirt & Shorts
This two-piece set has an oversized, button-down shirt paired with high-waisted shorts with a drawstring at the waist. Some shoppers recommended ordering a size up from your usual. SHEIN has the set in 8 colors with sizes ranging from small to XL. Amazon has 15 colors and patterns with the same range of sizes.
Mangopop Sleeveless Crew Neck Tank Tops Bodysuit
If you want to complete the look from the episode, wear a white, crewneck bodysuit underneath. This is a great staple for your wardrobe since it's the ideal layering piece.
This is high-quality bodysuit with comfortable fabric that never looks see-through. I have it in all five colors: white, beige, black, burgundy, and hunter green. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Jennifer isn't the only one who's a fan of the two-piece set, check out these reviews from other SHEIN shoppers.
SHEIN Solid High Low Split Hem Shirt & Shorts Reviews
A shopper insisted, "This set will make you look like you have your life together and you own a yacht or something."
Another reviewed, "Excellent quality! This will be a great outfit for our trip to the Bahamas! Fits true to size!"
Someone wrote, "This is a whole little vibe. Simple, causal, and cute."
"I wore this on a trip to a resort. It's very comfortable and classy! Colour is just like the picture and it fits great! I love how long the back is," a shopper said.
A SHEIN customer reviewed, "These are so cute and can be dressed up or down!"
A fan of the set said, "Very cute breathable material! Could wear the shirt alone if you wanted because its long, but over all, love it!"
Another gushed, "My fav purchase this order!! So stinking cute! It's def gonna be a staple and I might even order some more in the other colors!"
