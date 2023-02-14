Jennifer Aydin Wore This Surprisingly Affordable Two-Piece Set on Real Housewives of New Jersey

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 started out strong with a supersized premiere episode, which aired on Feb. 7, 2022. We got two all-cast events, a peaceful conversation between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, and an explosive argument with Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. The two managed to avoid drama at Melissa Gorga's roller skating party, but they couldn't avoid the lingering tension a the calendar photoshoot.

The two pals found zero resolve in that screaming match, with Jennifer walking out of Margaret's house. Of course, the argument was the main event of the episode, but if you watched and wondered about Jennifer Aydin's outfit, I'm happy to share that her two-piece set is surprisingly affordable. You can get it at Amazon for $35 or SHEIN for $20.

It's one of those go-to outfits you need in your closet for those days when you want to look put-together, but you don't have the time to coordinate a look. It doesn't get more put-together than a matching set, right? And, of course, you have the option to wear the shirt and shorts as separates with other items in your wardrobe.

You'll wear this affordable look over and over again. And, yes, it comes in many colors.