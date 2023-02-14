Get 2 Bottles of Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops for the Price of 1

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, it's winter, but you can still get your summer glow. Get a natural-looking tan without the harmful sun exposure when you add the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops to your skincare routine. If you're nervous about using self-tanner, this is the easiest option. All you need to do is put a drop or two to your favorite moisturizer or serum and apply as normal. Just make sure you wash your hands after.
If you want a light glow, just add a small drop. If you want a more bronzed look, add more drops. It's totally up to you. This is a completely customizable experience and it's incredibly seamless since you can just apply your favorite lotions as you normally word. There are three shades to choose from.
Usually, the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops cost $32, but you can get two for the price of one from QVC. I've been using these drops for four years and love them. It's a smart call to have an extra one at home. Or you can give one away as a gift.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Duo Drops Duo
Mix a couple drops of these self-tanning drops in with your favorite moisturizer, serum, or body lotion. Wash your hands after and let the tan develop. Choose from three shades: Light, Medium, and Dark.
Do you need more informations before shopping? Here are some five-star reviews.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Reviews
A shopper explained, "I've been using this product for over a year and love it so much!! It's so easy to use - just add a few drops to your moisturizer and viola!! You have a bronzed face. I like to just put 2 drops every other day throughout the summer to keep that golden glow. It looks so incredibly natural and smells SO good!!! I'll use one drop every other day during the winter just so I don't look so pale. Highly recommend!!"
Another declared, "I really love this self tanner. I like the fact that you can mix it with your regular body creams and you can control the color. I purchased the dark although my skin is medium. I use 4 drops and it's a perfect shade for me. Not orangey at all! Just make sure you mix it well or it will be spotty. I just ordered a bigger bottle to get me through the rest of the summer. Great product!"
A QVC customer gushed, "I really like this product! The tan looks so natural! I recommended this to my niece and she purchased it and loves it as well!"
Someone explained, "I am a self tanning junkie. I've tried hundreds of self tanners and this by far is the best. First, It's so easy. A couple of drops mixed into your moisturizer and you will end up with the most gorgeous glow. It's not orange or fake looking. The color is so natural and as light or dark as you want it. It also lasts for days and has zero smell! i highly recommend. This self tanner is awesome!"
"I love how you can regulate the color by using more or less oil with you own lotion. It turns out so natural looking and even without any odor. I am a repeat buyer with this," a shopper reviewed.
