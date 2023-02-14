Flash Deal: Get 2 IT Cosmetics Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that eyes are the window to the soul, it may be time to elevate your lashes. Don't spend tons of money on eyelash extensions, lash lifts, or lash strips. Instead, you may just need a reliable mascara.
The It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is a complete game-changer. If you want super volume and stretch, this one does the trick with just one coat. However, you don't have to stop at just one coat. If you want to take your lashes to another level, this formula is easy to layer— with no clumping, fading or smudging.
If you want to take your lashes to new heights, you are in luck because there's a can't-miss deal at QVC. You can get two It Cosmetics mascaras for just $24. That's less than the price of one mascara ($26). If you bought two mascaras individually, it would cost $52. This is a 54% discount.
Make sure you always have an extra mascara on hand or give one away as a gift. You don't want to miss this deal.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo
If you want long, voluminous lashes, give this It Cosmetics mascara a try. It has 1,800+ 5-star reviews from QVC shoppers.
These before and after photos show just how outstanding this mascara is.
If you need additional information before shopping, here are some reviews written by QVC shoppers.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Reviews
A shopper declared, "This mascara is pure magic! I've been using it for years and it makes my lashes so long and full that I don't even bother with false eye lashes unless it's for a photo shoot."
Another raved, "It does everything it's says. I have short eyelashes. They just pump up when I apply. Stays on all day. It's a rich black. It really defines my eyes. Yesterday, one of my coworkers asked me if I was wearing falsies. I laughed. I said, no it's my mascara. I even pulled on my lashes to show her."
Someone gushed, "The best mascara on the market! No raccoon eyes at end of day but still holds to lashes. It really makes your lashes stand out."
A QVC customer explained, "I have been using another very popular brand for many years- I got this mascara with a set and just tried it today- wow I was blown away by the result of just a light. Application. It is not clumpy or flaky after hours of wear... I love the length this added to my lashes! Just purchased on auto delivery. I absolutely love this and the many other IT products I use almost daily. THE BEST!"
"I have people ask me all the time what kind of mascara do you use and I think even if you didn't have long eyelashes it would extend your lashes and make them look better. I can't say enough about this mascara it's my favorite of all and I have used several brands. I used to sell Mary Kay and I love this mascara even more," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "I only use this mascara. It makes my eyes much larger looking."
