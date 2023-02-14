Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser: AFC Richmond Proves They've Been Working on Their Arts and Crafts

The teaser for season three of Ted Lasso is finally here—and the AFC Richmond squad believes more than ever. Watch it here and find out when you can expect the third season to drop.

By Daniel Trainor Feb 14, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebritiesJason SudeikisTed Lasso
Watch: Ted Lasso Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

AFC Richmond is trading in shin pads for Scotch tape.

In the teaser for season three of Ted Lasso, premiering on Apple TV+ March 15, the most beloved members of the football club stretch their artistic muscles by pulling out yellow poster board to make their own versions of the iconic "Believe" sign that hangs in the AFC Richmond locker room.

From Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), to Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Dani (Cristo Fernández)—who puts his own Spanish spin on the sign, writing "Creer"—it's clear the squad has been practicing their arts and crafts since we last saw them on the pitch.

Not to be outdone, the teaser also features AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham)—biscuit in hand, of course—and Keeley (Juno Temple) showing off their artistic flair.

So, what's it all about?

At the end of the teaser, head coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and assistant coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk into the locker room to see all of the signs taped to the players' respective lockers. 

"Well, if seeing is believing," Ted says, "I believe we've been seen."

The 12-episode third season will be highlighted by Nate's defection to West Ham United, the club owned by former AFC Richmond boss Rupert (Anthony Head).

photos
Ted Lasso's Most Heartfelt Quotes

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard," the streamer teases. "Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency."

While we eagerly wait for the Mar. 15 season premiere, keep scrolling for everything else we know about season three.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser: Watch AFC Richmond Get Crafty

3

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

Apple TV+
What Will Ted Lasso Season 3 Be About?

In a photo released by Apple TV+ on Jan. 18, Nate and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) are pictured together inside at an elevator at the West Ham headquarters, with West Ham owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) ominously looming in the distance.


In an exclusive conversation with E! News in August, Mohammed was prepared for Nate's dastardly turn.


"I knew quite early," he said. "Jason had pretty much, broadly speaking, outlines for Nate in seasons one, two and three. So I've always known where it's heading."


On Feb. 14, Apple TV+ released even more details about the season. "Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach," the streamer teased, "alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency."

Apple TV+
Will The Whole Ted Lasso Cast Return?

While major changes have come to AFC Richmond and its rambunctious cast of characters over the course of its first two seasons, Ted Lasso editor Melissa McCoy assured fans that their favorites aren't going anywhere. 


"Everybody is back and in new ways," Melissa told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast in August 2022, "but that feels very authentic to Ted."

Apple TV+
Will There Be New Cast Members, Too?

Indeed, the third season of Ted Lasso will introduce some new characters—and they're coming for spots in the AFC Richmond lineup.


"We have new blood on the team," Melissa revealed, "and that invigorates what's happening in the locker room."


Something tells us Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) won't be thrilled.

Apple TV+
Wait, Is This Really the Final Season?

Short answer: It's still a mystery!


In June, Brett Goldstein, who also writes on the show in addition to playing Roy, insisted that the third season would be the show's last.  "We are writing it like that," he told the UK's Sunday Times. "It was planned as three."


Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham told E! News that same month that co-creator Sudeikis had made no indication that the plan had changed.


"I asked him recently," she said. "And he went, 'Yeah, I think so, for now.' And I was like, 'OK.'"

Apple TV+
OK, But What About Ted Lasso Spinoffs?

If season three really is the end of the road for Ted Lasso, could the story continue in spinoff form?


Toheeb Jimoh, who plays AFC Richmond midfielder Sam Obisanya, certainly hopes so! As it turns out, Toheeb already has an idea for Sam, who revealed plans to open a Nigerian restaurant at the end of season two.


"I keep trying to pitch this to them," Toheeb exclusively told E! News in August 2022. "People keep laughing. But I'm being serious, bro. I want a show with Sam in the restaurant on Apple TV. Let's make it happen!"

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+
When Does Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.


Put the tea on.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser: Watch AFC Richmond Get Crafty

3

Travis Kelce’s Sweet Reason for Wearing No. 87 Is a Nod to Jason Kelce

4

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

5

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal