Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser: AFC Richmond Proves They've Been Working on Their Arts and Crafts

AFC Richmond is trading in shin pads for Scotch tape.

In the teaser for season three of Ted Lasso, premiering on Apple TV+ March 15, the most beloved members of the football club stretch their artistic muscles by pulling out yellow poster board to make their own versions of the iconic "Believe" sign that hangs in the AFC Richmond locker room.

From Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), to Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Dani (Cristo Fernández)—who puts his own Spanish spin on the sign, writing "Creer"—it's clear the squad has been practicing their arts and crafts since we last saw them on the pitch.

Not to be outdone, the teaser also features AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham)—biscuit in hand, of course—and Keeley (Juno Temple) showing off their artistic flair.

So, what's it all about?

At the end of the teaser, head coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and assistant coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk into the locker room to see all of the signs taped to the players' respective lockers.

"Well, if seeing is believing," Ted says, "I believe we've been seen."

The 12-episode third season will be highlighted by Nate's defection to West Ham United, the club owned by former AFC Richmond boss Rupert (Anthony Head).